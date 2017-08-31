News By Tag
* Jazz
* Music Live
* Singer
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Could you do 90 gigs in 90 days?
Well 'Gig girl' Maxyne Ryan has been doing just that! So dedicated to honing her talent she has been crisscrossing all of London in order to meet her challenge! She is on gig 71/90 and loving every minute!
Maxyne resigned from her full time ' grown up' job last year in order to persue her passion of music and singing to study a masters in jazz voice at the acclaimed GUILDHALL school of music and drama. She has sang at all of London' s prestigious venues Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Ronnie Scott's, 606, The Dorchester, BBC Radio Ulster, TV am and for the Pope in front of 80,000 strong crowd at Hyde Park!
She Is now looking for financial backers interested in sponsoring the arts to help fund her 2nd year at Guildhall. Her ultimate aim is to complete her album, tour and to bring communites together with the life affirming phenomenon that is music! In particular LIVE MUSIC
http://www.maxyneryan.com
http://www.facebook.com/
http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
Contact
Bookings@maxyneryan.com
***@maxyneryan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse