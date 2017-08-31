Could you do 90 gigs in 90 days?

Well 'Gig girl' Maxyne Ryan has been doing just that! So dedicated to honing her talent she has been crisscrossing all of London in order to meet her challenge! She is on gig 71/90 and loving every minute!

-- "GIG GIRL" Maxyne Ryan has been completing her project the best part of 3 months. Singer Maxyne is so dedicating to honing her skills and talent during her summer holidays she has been crisscrossing across London in order to meet her audacious challenge! She has sang in hotels, restaurants, bars, jazz clubs, jazz jams, private parties and some broadcasts. As time as gone on she has been so heart warmed when clients out and about are saying "Hey, you are that gig girl? How' s it going? What number are you on now? You must be nearly done now ? What a journey it has been! General public have been so supportive as she announces her project at every gig!Maxyne resigned from her full time ' grown up' job last year in order to persue her passion of music and singing to study a masters in jazz voice at the acclaimed GUILDHALL school of music and drama. She has sang at all of London' s prestigious venues Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Ronnie Scott's, 606, The Dorchester, BBC Radio Ulster, TV am and for the Pope in front of 80,000 strong crowd at Hyde Park!She Is now looking for financial backers interested in sponsoring the arts to help fund her 2nd year at Guildhall. Her ultimate aim is to complete her album, tour and to bring communites together with the life affirming phenomenon that is music! In particular LIVE MUSIChttp://www.facebook.com/maxyneryansingerhttp://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/maxyne-ryan-jazz-voice-masters