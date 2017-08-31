 
September 2017





Creating Miles of Smiles With WowTowels

Crowdfunding Campaign for the Hottest Beach Towel in the World
 
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- WowTowel is a beach towel with a difference. Great quality, amazing fabrics and durability that lasts is the USP of this beach towel which was featured and recommended by NBC's TODAY Show along with Parent Magazine. The towel company is now seeking an alliance with a marketing firm for which it is looking for funding to the tune of US$5,500. The amazing towel has a wonderful reputation and over 106 strategic sales agents are in place to sell these towels.

WowTowel is also in contract talks with major leisure racing boat companies and a boat trademark embroidery on these towels. Pantone color to the WowTowels with top selling boats provides color choices for retail customers.  Without hesitation, the WowTowel can make it through any stage of business. The firm will be making waves in the market for the 2018 Spring/Summer season. Help WowTowels reach its target and be part of this textile innovation. Created by Todd Moore, the WowTowel Guy, this innovative creation will bring comfort to beach visits and smiles for users.     If you are looking to make a donation, please click on the campaign link provided below.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/425234522/blanket-th...

