Creating Miles of Smiles With WowTowels
Crowdfunding Campaign for the Hottest Beach Towel in the World
WowTowel is also in contract talks with major leisure racing boat companies and a boat trademark embroidery on these towels. Pantone color to the WowTowels with top selling boats provides color choices for retail customers. Without hesitation, the WowTowel can make it through any stage of business. The firm will be making waves in the market for the 2018 Spring/Summer season. Help WowTowels reach its target and be part of this textile innovation. Created by Todd Moore, the WowTowel Guy, this innovative creation will bring comfort to beach visits and smiles for users. If you are looking to make a donation, please click on the campaign link provided below.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Mr. Todd Moore
***@wowtowel.com
