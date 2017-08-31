News By Tag
TrailMark Builder Providence Homes Honored in the St. Johns County Parade of Homes
"For 25 years, Jacksonville-
Providence Homes' Juniper model is a two-story ENERGY STAR® Certified home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and approximately 2,300 square feet of living space. The first floor features numerous family entertainment areas including a spacious family room overlooking the covered patio. The gourmet kitchen and café flows into a dining area punctuated by a bay window. The second story includes a family loft, an expansive owners' suite with a private seating area and two additional bedrooms. The home's interior design elements include laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, designer cabinetry, granite kitchen countertops and island, GE stainless steel appliances and more. The Juniper model is built with a conditioned attic system that features air-tight foam insulation under the roof deck. This innovative building practice keeps the attic within 6 to 8 degrees of the indoor temperature year-round, providing the homeowner with a greater energy efficiency, lower energy bills, increased moisture control and potentially a much healthier living environment. The Juniper at TrailMark is priced from $257,940.
TrailMark's builder team, which also includes David Weekley Homes, D.R. Horton, Landon Homes and MasterCraft Builder Group, offers a variety of single-family home designs to meet the needs of today's homebuyers. Homes range in size from approximately 1,500 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet. The community has four model homes available to tour and several move-in ready showcase homes available today and many under construction. Homes are priced from the $200,000s to the $500,000s.
With impressive oak tree hammocks, lakes, winding waterways and trails, TrailMark has been carefully planned around its natural environment. TrailMark offers a recreation-rich lifestyle with thoughtfully designed amenities to enhance the community experience, such as trails that connect residents with their neighborhood and a planned kayak launch to Six Mile Creek. The amenity center and Camp House, a lakeside pavilion, are destinations within the community and gateways to friendships.
TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District and zoned for Nease High School, Pacetti Bay Middle School and the new Picolata Crossing Elementary School, which is adjacent to TrailMark. The community's proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine offers residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more.
TrailMark is located at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. To visit TrailMark from Interstate 95, take exit #323/International Golf Parkway southwest towards World Golf Village and travel approximately 2.2 miles. Continue past the intersection at State Road 16 (where International Golf Parkway becomes Pacetti Road) and proceed approximately 2.6 miles to TrailMark on the right.
For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.
