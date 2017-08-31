News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Purk & Associates Selected as one of Small Business Monthly's "2017 Future 50" Recipients
"This is an honor to be recognized as one of the Future 50 award recipients. We understand the small business community of St. Louis because most of our clients are small business owners. The local entrepreneurial community is growing and thriving, and we're proud to be part of it," said Bill Purk, CPA, Purk & Associates president and founding co-shareholder.
Since its founding in June 2009, Purk & Associates has achieved significant financial growth, attracted and retained leading talent, and has been recognized by business groups and industry organizations for company awards and recognition of individual employees.
Purk & Associates has doubled the number of full-time positions since 2009 to more than 25 professionals with less than a 10 percent turnover of talent. The firm's team members collectively have contributed hundreds of hours of accounting and other professional services to a variety of non-profits throughout the St. Louis region.
Within the past five years, the firm has been recognized by the business community and accounting industry as one of the country's leading accounting firms. Purk & Associates has been named to the prestigious Inc. Magazine's 500 | 5000 list in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and has been voted one of the "Best Accounting Firms to Work For in the Country" by Accounting Today from 2014-2017.
For more information about Small Business Monthly's "Future 50" 2017 recipients, please visit the following link, http://www.pageturnpro.com/
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit http://purkpc.com.
Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse