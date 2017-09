Twenty-five Collins Einhorn Farrell PC Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers®

2017 CEF Super Lawyers

-- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC announced today that 16 of its attorneys have been named to thelist, and an additional nine attorneys were named to thelist.Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.The following Collins Einhorn Farrell PC attorneys are included on thelist:· David C. Anderson· Theresa M. Asoklis· Donald D. Campbell· Timothy F. Casey· Trent B. Collier· Brian D. Einhorn· Clayton F. Farrell· Melissa E. Graves· Deborah A. Hebert· Deborah A. Lujan· Neil W. MacCallum· Kevin P. Moloughney· Noreen L. Slank· Michael J. Sullivan· Robert C. Tice· Nicole E. WilinskiThe following Collins Einhorn Farrell PC attorneys are included on thelist:· Michael J. Cook· Patrick D. Crandell· Katherine A. Crowley· Kellie L. Howard-Goudy· Andrew J. Huige· Matthew S. LaBeau· Kari L. Melkonian· Christopher R. Schaedig· Kyle N. SmithIn addition, Melissa Graves and Noreen Slank have been named to thelist and thelist. Graves was also listed to thelist and thelist."The firm is honored once again to have so many of our attorneys selected as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars," said firm president Michael J. Sullivan. "This is a great testament to the depth of talent that we have at Collins Einhorn."Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, grievance defense, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.