Twenty-five Collins Einhorn Farrell PC Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers®
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The following Collins Einhorn Farrell PC attorneys are included on the 2017 Michigan Super Lawyers list:
· David C. Anderson
· Theresa M. Asoklis
· Donald D. Campbell
· Timothy F. Casey
· Trent B. Collier
· Brian D. Einhorn
· Clayton F. Farrell
· Melissa E. Graves
· Deborah A. Hebert
· Deborah A. Lujan
· Neil W. MacCallum
· Kevin P. Moloughney
· Noreen L. Slank
· Michael J. Sullivan
· Robert C. Tice
· Nicole E. Wilinski
The following Collins Einhorn Farrell PC attorneys are included on the 2017 Rising Stars list:
· Michael J. Cook
· Patrick D. Crandell
· Katherine A. Crowley
· Kellie L. Howard-Goudy
· Andrew J. Huige
· Matthew S. LaBeau
· Kari L. Melkonian
· Christopher R. Schaedig
· Kyle N. Smith
In addition, Melissa Graves and Noreen Slank have been named to the Top 50: 2017 Women Michigan Super Lawyers list and the Top 25: 2017 Women Business Super Lawyers list. Graves was also listed to the Top 100: 2017 Michigan Super Lawyers list and the Top 50: 2017 Michigan Business Super Lawyers list.
"The firm is honored once again to have so many of our attorneys selected as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars," said firm president Michael J. Sullivan. "This is a great testament to the depth of talent that we have at Collins Einhorn."
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, grievance defense, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
