Krave Gives Back With Year-long Donation To Susan G. Komen®
Sonoma-Based Meat Snack Brand to Contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Organization
"We are incredibly inspired by the work that Susan G. Komen does for breast cancer awareness through their research and community programs," said Jordan Goffi, PR & Partnerships Manager at KRAVE. "KRAVE is honored to be one of their newest supporting partners to help continue to strive to save lives and further the organization's mission of ending breast cancer forever."
The bold new Pink Peppercorn Beef Jerky pairs Pink Himalayan salt with pink peppercorns to balance the meaty flavor that is an elevated take on a classic jerky flavor. Even while KRAVE continues to push the limits in regards to flavors that reflect its wine country roots, it remains steadfast in its commitment to make its jerky a good source of protein that is all-natural – with no artificial ingredients and minimal processing used in each high-quality flavor combination.
The newly labeled Susan G. Komen packs of KRAVE Pink Peppercorn Beef Jerky are available at KRAVEjerky.com and in national retailers including Target, Albertson's, CVS, Rite Aid and the Kroger family of grocery stores for an SRP of $5.99. For more information on KRAVE, visit www.kravejerky.com. For more information on Susan G. Komen, visit www.komen.org.
# # #
About KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc.
From the celebrated vineyards, coveted micro-climates and renowned gourmet outposts of California wine country comes, of all things, KRAVE. Founded in 2009, KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc. is a leading producer of artisanal-style meat and poultry snacks, located in Sonoma, CA. KRAVErepresents a protein renaissance. From the original KRAVE Jerky, to the KRAVE Bar and KRAVE Stick, each item is made using high-quality ingredients and a proprietary process that produces a signature tender texture. Ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy, theinnovative KRAVE flavor profiles appeal to everyday jerky lovers and to the discerning palates of today's food-savvy, health-conscious gourmands. KRAVE is now part of The Hershey Company after its acquisition in 2015 and continues to be headquartered in Sonoma. For more information on KRAVE, please visit www.kravejerky.com.
