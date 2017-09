Few Seats Remain for Yerra Conference APAC in Singapore

The one-day conference on 12 September 2017 is the exclusive event for in-house legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals.

Fewer than 10 seats remain at exclusive event in Singapore

Contact

Josie Johnson

***@yerrasolutions.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12662910/1 Josie Johnson

End

-- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance, today announced that fewer than ten seats remain for Yerra Conference APAC at the National Museum in Singapore on 12 September. This one-day conference is fully underwritten by Yerra for the legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals it serves and is attended exclusively by these professionals and their peers. The remaining seats are available to this audience and qualified members of the Singaporean media upon request.Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conference here Media may inquire about attending by emailing phoebe.teo@yerrasolutions.com Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO, Yerra SolutionsRoy Teo, Director, FinTech & Innovation Group - Monetary Authority of SingaporeJerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra SolutionsRavinder Passi, Divisional General Manager/Global General Counsel, NissanSaswata Mukherjee, General Counsel - Malaysia, Singapore, Indo-China, UnileverBora Inceler, Director of Surveillance Tuning, Standard Chartered BankKarin Bruehlmann, Head of Legal Service Controlling, RocheMirko Consolascio, Head of Legal Quality Control, Major Swiss BankRein Graat, General Counsel Asia-Pacific Managing Director, INGChee Kin Lam, Managing Director & Group Legal, Compliance & Secretariat, DBS Bank LtdJerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra SolutionsYerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com