 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Few Seats Remain for Yerra Conference APAC in Singapore

The one-day conference on 12 September 2017 is the exclusive event for in-house legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals.
 
Fewer than 10 seats remain at exclusive event in Singapore
Fewer than 10 seats remain at exclusive event in Singapore
CENTRAL, Singapore - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance, today announced that fewer than ten seats remain for Yerra Conference APAC at the National Museum in Singapore on 12 September. This one-day conference is fully underwritten by Yerra for the legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals it serves and is attended exclusively by these professionals and their peers. The remaining seats are available to this audience and qualified members of the Singaporean media upon request.

Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conference here.

Media may inquire about attending by emailing phoebe.teo@yerrasolutions.com.

Yerra Conference APAC Agenda – 12 September 2017

08:30 - 09:10  |  Networking Breakfast and Registration

09:10 - 09:15  |  Welcome Message and Yerra Update
Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO, Yerra Solutions

09:15 - 10:15  |  Keynote Address - Disruption and Empowerment: FinTech & Legal
Roy Teo, Director, FinTech & Innovation Group - Monetary Authority of Singapore

10:15 - 10:45  |  Intersection of FinTech and LegalTech

Jerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra Solutions

10:45 - 11:30  |  Achieving Global Operational Excellence

Ravinder Passi, Divisional General Manager/Global General Counsel, Nissan

11:30 - 11:45  |  Networking Break

11:45 - 12:30  |  The Intersection Between Legal and Procurement
Saswata Mukherjee, General Counsel - Malaysia, Singapore, Indo-China, Unilever

12:30 - 13:30  |  Networking Lunch

13:30 - 14:15  |  How to Benefit from Analytics?
Bora Inceler, Director of Surveillance Tuning, Standard Chartered Bank

14:15 - 15:00  |  Spend Management Simplified

Karin Bruehlmann, Head of Legal Service Controlling, Roche

15:00 - 15:45  |  Case Study: Documentation Quality Assurance & Control

Mirko Consolascio, Head of Legal Quality Control, Major Swiss Bank

15:45 - 16:00 |  Networking Break

16:00 - 17:00  | Panel Discussion: Identifying, Justifying and Implementing the Right Innovation Projects

Rein Graat, General Counsel Asia-Pacific Managing Director, ING

Chee Kin Lam, Managing Director & Group Legal, Compliance & Secretariat, DBS Bank Ltd

17:00 - 17:15  |  Discussion & Closing Statement

Jerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra Solutions

17:15 - 18:45 |  Cocktail Reception & Wine Tasting

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@yerrasolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Events, Singapore, Legal, Intellectual Property, Technology, Ediscovery, Compliance
Industry:Automotive, Banking, Biotech, Consumer, Insurance
Location:Central - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yerra Solutions News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share