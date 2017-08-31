Country(s)
Few Seats Remain for Yerra Conference APAC in Singapore
The one-day conference on 12 September 2017 is the exclusive event for in-house legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals.
Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conference here.
Media may inquire about attending by emailing phoebe.teo@yerrasolutions.com.
Yerra Conference APAC Agenda – 12 September 2017
08:30 - 09:10 | Networking Breakfast and Registration
09:10 - 09:15 | Welcome Message and Yerra Update
Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO, Yerra Solutions
09:15 - 10:15 | Keynote Address - Disruption and Empowerment:
Roy Teo, Director, FinTech & Innovation Group - Monetary Authority of Singapore
10:15 - 10:45 | Intersection of FinTech and LegalTech
Jerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra Solutions
10:45 - 11:30 | Achieving Global Operational Excellence
Ravinder Passi, Divisional General Manager/Global General Counsel, Nissan
11:30 - 11:45 | Networking Break
11:45 - 12:30 | The Intersection Between Legal and Procurement
Saswata Mukherjee, General Counsel - Malaysia, Singapore, Indo-China, Unilever
12:30 - 13:30 | Networking Lunch
13:30 - 14:15 | How to Benefit from Analytics?
Bora Inceler, Director of Surveillance Tuning, Standard Chartered Bank
14:15 - 15:00 | Spend Management Simplified
Karin Bruehlmann, Head of Legal Service Controlling, Roche
15:00 - 15:45 | Case Study: Documentation Quality Assurance & Control
Mirko Consolascio, Head of Legal Quality Control, Major Swiss Bank
15:45 - 16:00 | Networking Break
16:00 - 17:00 | Panel Discussion: Identifying, Justifying and Implementing the Right Innovation Projects
Rein Graat, General Counsel Asia-Pacific Managing Director, ING
Chee Kin Lam, Managing Director & Group Legal, Compliance & Secretariat, DBS Bank Ltd
17:00 - 17:15 | Discussion & Closing Statement
Jerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra Solutions
17:15 - 18:45 | Cocktail Reception & Wine Tasting
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
