The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces a Grand Opening with free classes in Chester, NJ
The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces a Grand Opening Celebration offering free classes, at their new location at 38R Main Street in Chester, NJ. This open house will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Sara Carapezzi, Director added, "The School of Royal Yoga is very excited to share the beautiful classes we they have to help everyone. We serve the community from newborn to seniors and it is rewarding to watch parents and children grow in our school".
The School is so eager to show everyone the brand new location and has invited the Mayor of Chester and other leaders in the community to be distinguished guests.
The School of Royal Yoga will be offering FREE classes throughout our Grand Opening day for children and adults to experience Yoga, Meditation and learn about our other programs. Parents and children can take their own Yoga classes simultaneously.
We will be offering Meditation for World Peace at 3:35 pm, all are welcome. Share the peace! Be a part of the group effort to bring greater Peace to the earth.
The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
at The School of Royal Yoga, 38R Main Street, Chester, NJ.
For more information please contact us at (908) 879-9648. You may also visit our website at www.theschoolofroyalyoga.com or email us at royalyoga@embarqmail.com.
Sara Carapezzi, Director
The School of Royal Yoga
38R Main Street
Chester, NJ 07930
Media Contact
Sara Carapezzi
908.879.9648
***@embarqmail.com
