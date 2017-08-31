 
News By Tag
* Open House
* Free Classes
* Yoga
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chester
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces a Grand Opening with free classes in Chester, NJ

The School of Royal Yoga Inc. announces a Grand Opening Celebration offering free classes, at their new location at 38R Main Street in Chester, NJ. This open house will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
 
CHESTER, N.J. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Janine Heim, Board Member says "We thank the community for the pleasure of serving in Chester for the past 17 years. The School of Royal Yoga also serves the Special Needs community through our 501c3 non-profit arm, The Center for Special Needs."

Sara Carapezzi, Director added, "The School of Royal Yoga is very excited to share the beautiful classes we they have to help everyone. We serve the community from newborn to seniors and it is rewarding to watch parents and children grow in our school".

The School is so eager to show everyone the brand new location and has invited the Mayor of Chester and other leaders in the community to be distinguished guests.

The School of Royal Yoga will be offering FREE classes throughout our Grand Opening day for children and adults to experience Yoga, Meditation and learn about our other programs. Parents and children can take their own Yoga classes simultaneously.

We will be offering Meditation for World Peace at 3:35 pm, all are welcome.  Share the peace!  Be a part of the group effort to bring greater Peace to the earth.

The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

at The School of Royal Yoga, 38R Main Street, Chester, NJ.

For more information please contact us at (908) 879-9648.  You may also visit our website at www.theschoolofroyalyoga.com or email us at royalyoga@embarqmail.com.


Sara Carapezzi, Director

The School of Royal Yoga

38R Main Street

Chester, NJ  07930

Media Contact
Sara Carapezzi
908.879.9648
***@embarqmail.com
End
Source:The School of Royal Yoga Inc.
Email:***@embarqmail.com
Tags:Open House, Free Classes, Yoga
Industry:Health
Location:Chester - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
At Your Call Business Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share