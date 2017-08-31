Innovative Tabletop Game MegaDama Is A Player DelightInnovative Tabletop Game MegaDama Is A Player'

 
Innovative Tabletop Game MegaDama Is A Player Delight

Crowdfunding Campaign for Unique Game Based on Sense of Strategy, A True Game that depends on your Sense of Strategy! for 2-4 players!
 
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- An innovative tabletop game, the MegaDama has a true new design played by 2 to 4 players. MegaDama is a game that relies on strategy and is a 30 minute table battle game. The aim is to dominate the opponents by eating 4 of his or her Damas. The cards, actions and strategy aims to win over rivals.

A board with 4 sections namely spot zone, dead zone, sacrifice zone and the battleground zone are the key here. The brainchild of game designer Bader Altamimi, this innovation is based on a blend of science, games and sports.

From Kuwait, this graphic designer with a bachelor degree in interior design also likes to experiment with new and successful ideas. The aim is to experiment and give players a chance to be able to rely on their sense of enterprise and daring to have a truly   amazing adventure. Seeking US $17,000 on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, this initiative is a game changing one which breaks the mould and rules the imagination.

Extend your support in cash or kind for this amazing and awesome game. Please click on the link below to know more.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/megadama-game#/

Mr. Bader Altamimi
