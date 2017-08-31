GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE wins "Best Film" at the Lucky Strike Film Festival!

Writer/director Gregory Blair's new horror/comedy takes the top honor in the premiere of the Lucky Strike Film Festival.

-- GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE—the highly anticipated horror/comedy tale of murder, mirth and mayhem—has been crowned "Best Film" by the Lucky Strike Film Festival. The film has already won the L.A Movie Award for "Outstanding Comedy/Horror Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble" as well as "Best Comedy" from the Artists & Aliens Film Festival. Reviews echo the accolades, with the film already hailed as "Brilliant", "Hilarious", and "A Comedic Romp" (and, respectively)"I am so pleased to be a part of this new and exciting festival," Blair said. "And I'm thrilled that they would choose to honor my crazy, nutty film. It strengthens my belief that humor is vital to balancing out the real horrors of our world, that communal laughter is a unifying balm that heals and that bringing people together to share laughter is a worthy goal for a film."Romane Simon, the Lucky Strike Film Festival founder, created the festival as a new venue to screen and celebrate independent film. "It feels really good knowing that I created a platform for creative fellow filmmakers to showcase their work for a broad audience," said Simon. The festival takes place this month on September 22nd at the Regency Valley Plaza 6 Theatre in North Hollywood. Special honorees this year include actors Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side) and Emmy winner Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives).As for the winning GARDEN PARTY MASSSACRE, akin to previous horror/comedies likeand, the film is splattered with laughs as a friendly backyard gathering goes hilariously awry at the arrival of an unexpected guest, wielding a pickaxe…and an attitude. The film is an official selection of several other festivals including the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards in Los Angeles and the FANtastic Horror Film Festival in San Diego. More festivals and screenings to be announced in the future.GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE, screening at 2:30 on September 22, is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.For tickets to the GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE screening at the Lucky Strike Film Festival:Get updates on all film festival screenings and more at: www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com