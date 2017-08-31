News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
You're Invited To The Grand Opening Of Oak Grove In Chino This Saturday, September 9th
"We are so excited about the growing interest in Oak Grove and look forward to welcoming everyone to our grand opening. New homebuyers are finding the value they are searching for while meeting the needs of their family", said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential."
Each of the three stylish residences at Oak Grove include a two car garage, open island kitchen, roomy loft and master bedroom with ensuite bath and separate soaking tub. Select locations afford wrap-around covered porches off the kitchen, dining and great rooms, adding a little piece of nostalgia to these charming homes.
Residence One has been designed for families that love entertaining, delighting both guests and hosts alike. With its spacious kitchen and island, conveniently located between the Great Room and adjacent Dining Area, this home allows for effortless socializing, morning, noon or night. With three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,969 square feet of living space, your family will have plenty of room to share the joy of your new home, together.
Designed with families in mind, Residence Two offers 2,131 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and an upstairs loft that can also be a fourth bedroom. The gourmet island kitchen with its convenient breakfast nook provides the perfect spot for a cup of coffee on sunny mornings or afternoon studies. Wonderful covered porches and an extended upstairs deck off the third bedroom are included in some locations.
The four bedroom, three bath Residence Three boasts 2,335 square feet of living space and is ideally suited for today's varying lifestyles. The fourth bedroom located on the first floor offers both convenience and privacy with its own bath, perfect for a live-in mom or dad, a work-at-home office, or an older child that likes their "own space". The spacious loft upstairs with its optional tech center provides practicality and diversity for families, while the beautifully designed master suite will serve as a personal retreat to unwind and relax.
When completed the Oak Grove neighborhood will include an inviting community park with a playground, trellis dining areas and a barbeque station for Sunday afternoon celebrations.
With a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment spots just around the corner, the vibrant community of Chino provides something for everyone. Oak Grove homeowners will also appreciate the nearby schools, the convenient location of Ontario International Airport as well as the areas' many employment centers that are within easy access via the nearby (71) and (60) Freeways.
The Grand Opening celebration will be at 5875 Silver Oaks Drive, Chino, for more information visit http://www.oakgrove-
With its legacy beginning over 100 years ago, the Griffin family established a privately owned homebuilding and land development business that has been synonymous with the building of exceptional Southern California homes and communities. Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Oak Grove by offering the highest quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse