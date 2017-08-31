 
FIREMASK saves three people from toxic phosphine on the QEW

Canadian owned Firemask Inc. announced today that their RPD60 mask saved the lives of three people from a potential toxic phosphine gas inhalation on June 13th 2017
 
 
82 x 70
82 x 70
TORONTO - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Firemask Inc. officials received a compelling letter from a customer who used the RPD60 mask to protect his family.  They were on the QEW when a transport truck hauling a toxic chemical rolled over 500 meters in front of them.  Shortly after the police arrived on the scene and forced an evacuation of all the cars and set a 3 km perimeter.  The driver of the car bought the masks to keep them in the car for protection.   His five year old son said '' Daddy should we put on our special masks?''.  Without hesitation they all put on their masks and were able to get to a safe distance from the accident.

Full letter is expected to be released on the company's website shortly.

About Firemask Inc.

Firemask Inc opened in 2011 is owned by Bruce-Victor Allali and Louis Lepage. It has enjoyed 6 years as an independent company and has distributors worldwide.

Firemask Inc will uphold its promise to continue keep its high quality standards. Known for its two masks FM60 and RPD60, Firemask will soon be on the television award winning show Dragon's Den. For more information, please visit http://www.Firemask.com/.

Contact

To learn more about this story, please contact

Bruce-Victor ALLALI B.B.A., C.E.O. Firemask

1245 boul. Terra-Jet, St-Cyrille de Wendover Qc

Office: (613) 700-5656

info@firmeask.ca   #firemask

Contact
Bruce-Victor ALLALI B.B.A.
613-700-5656
***@firemask.ca
Source:Firemask Inc.
Email:***@firemask.ca Email Verified
