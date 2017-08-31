News By Tag
FIREMASK saves three people from toxic phosphine on the QEW
Canadian owned Firemask Inc. announced today that their RPD60 mask saved the lives of three people from a potential toxic phosphine gas inhalation on June 13th 2017
Full letter is expected to be released on the company's website shortly.
About Firemask Inc.
Firemask Inc opened in 2011 is owned by Bruce-Victor Allali and Louis Lepage. It has enjoyed 6 years as an independent company and has distributors worldwide.
Firemask Inc will uphold its promise to continue keep its high quality standards. Known for its two masks FM60 and RPD60, Firemask will soon be on the television award winning show Dragon's Den. For more information, please visit http://www.Firemask.com/
Contact
To learn more about this story, please contact
Bruce-Victor ALLALI B.B.A., C.E.O. Firemask
1245 boul. Terra-Jet, St-Cyrille de Wendover Qc
Office: (613) 700-5656
info@firmeask.ca #firemask
Contact
Bruce-Victor ALLALI B.B.A.
613-700-5656
***@firemask.ca
