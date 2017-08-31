News By Tag
Vapor Intrusion Reference Guide for All 50 States
The new page on Dragun's website provides one-page guidance documents for each State and includes Vapor Intrusion Screening Levels (VISLs) for some of the more common chemicals, including Benzene, Tetrachloroethylene (PERC), Trichloroethylene (TCE), and Vinyl Chloride. Because the VI standards are changing, in some states, rapidly, Dragun also provides links to each state's environmental regulatory website (where available).
Jeffrey Bolin, M.S., Senior Vice President and Technical Director, said, "Including such detailed information was a tremendous effort. However, after some discussion, we felt that if we are going to go through the effort to develop this, we wanted to make this as user friendly as possible. Our clients have locations across the United States, Canada, and elsewhere, and whether we are assisting them with merger and/or acquisition environmental due diligence, mitigation, or remediation, the VISLs are increasingly important."
Mr. Bolin went on to say, "When our late founder, Dr. James Dragun, established this company, in 1988, he did so with the launch of his seminal book, 'The Soil Chemistry of Hazardous Materials.' Dr. Dragun set the bar high for us, and we believe this effort honors his commitment to excellence when providing technical guidance."
The Vapor Intrusion Reference Guide: State by State can be found here: http://www.dragun.com/
