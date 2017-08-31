News By Tag
See Smoke Season on Fall Tour!
Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter to win tickets!
Win tickets to see Smoke Season! Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter. See the full list of tour dates and further instructions below.
Los Angeles-based Gabrielle Wortman and Jason Rosen, the duo that comprises Smoke Season, seem to form their own genre of music drawing on electro-pop, rock steady and soul. Produced by Fabian Ordorica (Goldroom), their new single "Good Days" puts Smoke Season's artistic craft and genre-breaking skills at the core of their infectious pop, with Gabrielle Wortman's fierce vocals and Jason Rosen's distinctive guitar work layered with bursts of saxophone from guest instrumentalist James Ragusa.
"Good Days" is the first release from Smoke Season's upcoming perspective fresh mixtape due out later this year and also marks an evolution in the band's sonic direction as a whole. In their new material, we see them exploring anthemic, up tempo melodies and feel-good instrumentation over the atmospheric, down tempo sound of their previous EPs. The shift, they explain, has been both intentional and accidental.
"The political situation in the America has gotten so heavy that we were desperate to create art that was a reprieve from that. On the other hand, we've growing as individuals and so are our personal artistic tastes so the changes have been really natural."
Also, the duo has risen as a voice for social change: flying to Standing Rock North Dakota to support DAPL protests, and releasing music videos focusing on bullying of LGBTQ youth ("Loose"), support for veterans ("When The Smoke Clears"), and immigration reform ("Emilia").
***** Win tickets to Smoke Season! Follow this link to download the app: https://r.thrl.cl/
Read more about Smoke Season on the Thrillcall blog and access all contest links: https://r.thrl.cl/
Smoke Season Tour
9/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
9/8 – Denver, CO – Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
9/12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
9/13 – Portland, OR – Analog Café
9/15 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
9/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right
