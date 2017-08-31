Axalta Coating Systems Responds to Hurricane Harvey

Donations to relief fund will benefit Houston-based employees affected by the storm

* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US PHILADELPHIA - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Thanks to tremendous efforts on the part of dedicated and resilient colleagues, Axalta Coating Systems restarted production at its Houston-based powder coatings manufacturing center on Friday. From the onset of the storm, the company maintained direct contact by phone, email and an emergency web portal with all staff who live in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey and was quickly able account for them and assure that everyone was safe. Axalta has established a relief fund which includes donations from fellow employees across the U.S. to provide financial support for affected employees.



"The effects of the storm will have an enduring impact on the lives of our employees and millions of others," said Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver. "We grateful that we've been able to stay in touch with our colleagues during the height of the storm and that our more than 200 employees based in the area are all safe. We're committed to stand by the to help them overcome the effects the storm on their daily lives."



Powder coating product shipments to customers have resumed to enable customers to maintain their own operations and reduce the economic effects of the storm in the rest of the country.



About Axalta Coating Systems



Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit



