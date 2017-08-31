Washington, DC, September 9, 2017: Karin Tanabe is featured on the next episode of "An Author Affair" to discuss her latest book, "The Diplomat's Daughter". Watch on channel 10 in Fairfax County, VA on 9/7 and 9/21 at 5pm.

Washington, DC, September 9, 2017: Karin Tanabe is featured on the next episode of "An Author Affair" to discuss her latest book, "The Diplomat's Daughter". Watch on channel 10 in Fairfax County, VA on 9/7 and 9/21 at 5pm.About the book:During the turbulent months following the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, twenty-one-year-old Emi Kato, the daughter of a Japanese diplomat, is locked behind barbed wire in a Texas internment camp. She feels hopeless until she meets handsome young Christian Lange, whose German-born parents were wrongfully arrested for un-American activities. Together, they live as prisoners with thousands of other German and Japanese families, but discover that love can bloom in even the bleakest circumstances. About An Author Affair:The TV series dives into the lives of authors and sheds light on the reasons why they brought forward their stories. Hear what motivated and inspired them, their advice to young aspiring authors and more. Truly a breath of fresh air, An Author Affair is like no other TV show giving fans and viewers an inside look into the ink on the paper.Girls Talk TV is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cable TV network distributing television content n the US and S. Africa.