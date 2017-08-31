News By Tag
The Next Episode of An Author Affair
Washington, DC, September 9, 2017: Karin Tanabe is featured on the next episode of "An Author Affair" to discuss her latest book, "The Diplomat's Daughter". Watch on channel 10 in Fairfax County, VA on 9/7 and 9/21 at 5pm.
An Author Affair Cable TV Show - http://anauthoraffair.com
A cable TV show featuring authors and their books _________________________________________________
About the book:
During the turbulent months following the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, twenty-one-year-
About An Author Affair:
The TV series dives into the lives of authors and sheds light on the reasons why they brought forward their stories. Hear what motivated and inspired them, their advice to young aspiring authors and more. Truly a breath of fresh air, An Author Affair is like no other TV show giving fans and viewers an inside look into the ink on the paper.
Girls Talk TV is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cable TV network distributing television content n the US and S. Africa.
Media Contact
http;//anauthoraffair.com
anauthoraffair@
