New York State Department of Education Approves Rethink Ed as a Certified Continuing Teacher
Rethink Ed Now a Certified Continuing Teacher and Leader Education CTLE Sponsor
Rethink Ed offers tailored professional development support that provides educators with the guidance they need to support and meet the learning needs of students with developmental disabilities. Rethink Ed partners with school districts by assessing their needs and customizing an implementation strategy to ensure meaningful outcomes for educators and students. Through an array of on-site support, virtual and on demand courses, Rethink Ed makes quality professional development scalable and cost effective.
CTLE certification acknowledges Rethink Ed as high quality professional development resource for New York educators, a resource that subscribers to the Rethink Ed platform have been benefitting from for years. Highly qualified educators are integral to positive and effective educational outcomes, it is imperative that the highest level of support is at their fingertips; as a newly approved sponsor, Rethink Ed looks forward to serving a growing number of educators and continuing to contribute to the success of students in New York State.
About Rethink Ed:
Rethink Ed combines the power of technology and research to deliver innovative, scalable and evidence-based instructional materials and supports for learners with disabilities. The comprehensive suite of tools ensures that every student develops the academic, behavioral and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, at work, and in life. Rethink positions educators, students, and families for success.
