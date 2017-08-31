West Side Getting Pavement, Sidewalks

Historically Underserved Neighborhoods Slated for Infrastructure Improvement

West National Ave and Romero Street, Las Vegas NM

City of Las Vegas, NM

Lee Einer, PIO

City of Las Vegas, NM
Lee Einer, PIO
***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us

-- A historically underserved area of the city will soon be getting sidewalks, gutters and pavement.The improvements will be made in the ward of Councilman David Ulibarri. He lives near the project site. "My family moved into this neighborhood in 1954," Ulibarri said. "This is the first time we've had this kind of street improvement here in more than a half-century. I'm honored to be part of the administration that is making this happen."Still in its design phase, the project will involve the reconstruction of Keene Street between Grant and West National Avenue, and the reconstruction of West National Avenue to the Romero Street intersection. These areas will be receiving four foot sidewalks, curbs with gutters, and ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersections. Those areas of road which are currently dirt will be paved, and there will also be mill and overlay of West National Avenue from Romero Street to South Pacific Street. Curb and gutter sections along this stretch will be repaired or replaced as needed, and existing curb ramps will be reconstructed as needed.The project, which is projected to cost roughly $1.42 million, is primarily funded by the New Mexico Department of Transportation's Local Government Road Fund project. It is expected to bring over $100,000 in gross receipt taxes to the city. Phase II, the construction phase, is slated to begin in 2019."The neighborhoods on the West Side and those east of Railroad Avenue are impoverished and neglected areas of the city," said Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón. "The people who live in these neighborhoods pay their taxes just like everybody else, but historically they haven't gotten the benefits. I have fought for years to address this, and thanks to our administration and city staff those efforts are now bearing fruit."