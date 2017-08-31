 
News By Tag
* Streets
* Infrastructure
* Neighborhoods
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

West Side Getting Pavement, Sidewalks

Historically Underserved Neighborhoods Slated for Infrastructure Improvement
 
 
West National Ave and Romero Street, Las Vegas NM
West National Ave and Romero Street, Las Vegas NM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- A historically underserved area of the city will soon be getting sidewalks, gutters and pavement.

The improvements will be made in the ward of Councilman David Ulibarri. He lives near the project site. "My family moved into this neighborhood in 1954," Ulibarri said. "This is the first time we've had this kind of street improvement here in more than a half-century. I'm honored to be part of the administration that is making this happen."

Still in its design phase, the project will involve the reconstruction of Keene Street between Grant and West National Avenue, and the reconstruction of West National Avenue to the Romero Street intersection. These areas will be receiving four foot sidewalks, curbs with gutters, and ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersections. Those areas of road which are currently dirt will be paved, and there will also be mill and overlay of West National Avenue from Romero Street to South Pacific Street. Curb and gutter sections along this stretch will be repaired or replaced as needed, and existing curb ramps will be reconstructed as needed.

The project, which is projected to cost roughly $1.42 million, is primarily funded by the New Mexico Department of Transportation's Local Government Road Fund project. It is expected to bring over $100,000 in gross receipt taxes to the city. Phase II, the construction phase, is slated to begin in 2019.

"The neighborhoods on the West Side and those east of Railroad Avenue are impoverished and neglected areas of the city," said Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón. "The people who live in these neighborhoods pay their taxes just like everybody else, but historically they haven't gotten the benefits. I have fought for years to address this, and thanks to our administration and city staff those efforts are now bearing fruit."

Contact
City of Las Vegas, NM
Lee Einer, PIO
***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us
End
Source:City of Las Vegas, NM
Email:***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us Email Verified
Tags:Streets, Infrastructure, Neighborhoods
Industry:Government
Location:Las Vegas - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
City of Las Vegas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share