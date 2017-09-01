News By Tag
Pre-Order Your Neck Traction Device
Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product, a Neck Traction Pillow. The traction device can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.
"We are very happy to add this product to our line of health and wellness items. Kyle suffers from chronic back pain and often wears this neck pillow as a remedy for his bulging discs and pinched nerves." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.
The neck traction device features three inflatable layers that are covered with a smooth, velvet cover. It also has a hand pump, a pump valve and crimp seal to ensure there will not be any air leakage. You can choose from four different colors: gray, blue, rose red and purple.
Neck traction works by placing light tension on your head and pulling it away from your neck. This helps to straighten your neck and spine vertebrae and takes some weight off of your neck. Start by wearing your traction pillow 2 -3 times a day for 20 minutes. Gradually increase in increments of 5-10 minutes, or as needed.
Anastasia's River Cervical Neck Traction Device is available for pre-order from Amazon and Amazon Prime today https://www.amazon.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
