Sky Zone Trampoline Park Rochester Relocates
Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Park Opens Brand New Facility in Henrietta
Set in a 24,000-square foot facility, Sky Zone Rochester features wall-to-wall trampoline courts, and includes some of the system's latest and most exciting innovations. Guests can test their agility on the parkour-worthy Warped Wall, duke it out with friends gladiator-style with SkyJoust atop padded pedestals, or scale the skies with the park's new bouldering experience, Free Climb.Sky Zone Rochester's new locationwill also offer classic favorites including Freestyle Jump, SkySlam, SkyLadder, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Foam Zone. Sky Zone Rochester is the perfect outing for groups of all ages seeking memorable, fully customizable events, such as birthday parties, field trips, college events, team building, corporate outings and much more. Every guest is invited to HAVE FUN and FLY SAFE at Sky Zone.
"We wanted to provide the greater Rochester area with an updated Sky Zone experience, so we chose to relocate to a more central location in Henrietta that allowed us the flexibility to implement our new, state-of-the-
The brand new Sky Zone Rochester is located 1180 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY 14623. For more information, please visit www.skyzone.com/
About Sky Zone, LLC
Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to more than 170 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, India and Kuwait. Sky Zone trampoline parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.
