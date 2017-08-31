 
News By Tag
* Trampoline Park
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


Sky Zone Trampoline Park Rochester Relocates

Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Park Opens Brand New Facility in Henrietta
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Trampoline Park

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, announces the relocation of its Rochester location to Henrietta. With more than 170 locations open worldwide, Sky Zone's new Rochester park will open its doors to the surrounding community later this month.

Set in a 24,000-square foot facility, Sky Zone Rochester features wall-to-wall trampoline courts, and includes some of the system's latest and most exciting innovations. Guests can test their agility on the parkour-worthy Warped Wall, duke it out with friends gladiator-style with SkyJoust atop padded pedestals, or scale the skies with the park's new bouldering experience, Free Climb.Sky Zone Rochester's new locationwill also offer classic favorites including Freestyle Jump, SkySlam, SkyLadder, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Foam Zone. Sky Zone Rochester is the perfect outing for groups of all ages seeking memorable, fully customizable events, such as birthday parties, field trips, college events, team building, corporate outings and much more. Every guest is invited to HAVE FUN and FLY SAFE at Sky Zone.

"We wanted to provide the greater Rochester area with an updated Sky Zone experience, so we chose to relocate to a more central location in Henrietta that allowed us the flexibility to implement our new, state-of-the-art attractions," said Colleen Fitzgerald, franchise owner of Sky Zone Rochester. "We're excited to welcome back familiar faces and new fans with easy access for the entire community - just seconds from I-390."

The brand new Sky Zone Rochester is located 1180 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY 14623. For more information, please visit www.skyzone.com/rochester, or call (585) 797-0030.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to more than 170 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, India and Kuwait. Sky Zone trampoline parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.

Contact
Ashley Lennington
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Sky Zone
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Trampoline Park
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share