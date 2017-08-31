Garden State Philharmonic Annual Meeting

Contact

-- We would love for you to join us!The Garden State Philharmonic Board of Directors will convene its Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Meeting on Monday, September 18th on the campus of Ocean County College. The meeting will include the discussion of goals met in Fiscal Year 2017 and goals for the future of the GSP. This year marks the 62nd Season for the Garden State Philharmonic on the Jersey Shore.The Annual Meeting will take place in Conference Rooms A & B in the Conference Center on the campus of Ocean County College in Toms River, NJ at 6:00 p.m.The mission of the Garden State Philharmonic is to maintain and operate a professional symphony orchestra at the Jersey Shore; to give concerts of cultural and educational value in and for the community; and to foster such related activities that will encourage interest in and appreciation of music.The Garden State Philharmonic is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is a qualified organization under the New Jersey Cultural Trust and offers all persons equal access and opportunites to participate in its services, programs and activities.Learn more about the Garden State Philharmonic and its programs by visiting, www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org