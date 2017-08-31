 
Natural Rf to showcase new product Allergy-Rf at CHFA East 2017

 
 
EDMONTON, Alberta - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Natural Rf Life Sciences is excited to announce that they will be showcasing their first product, Allergy-Rf at the Canadian Health Food Association's (CHFA) trade show CHFA East from September 16th to 17th 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Natural Rf will be part of the ProSanté Inc. / Wisdom of Nature Inc. delegation at booth #716.

Natural Rf was founded by Dr. Jacqueline Shan, the scientist who discovered and developed COLD-FX™. Dr. Shan holds Ph.D's in pharmacology and physiology, and has dedicated her life to bringing scientific credibility to natural health products so that consumers can make better health choices for themselves and their families. She is committed to bringing the world of science together with the world of nature to move into a new era of safe, effective, and standardized natural health products.

"It is estimated that up to 10 million Canadians suffer from allergies," says Dr. Shan. "Allergy-Rf presents a great business opportunity for natural health product retailers as more allergy sufferers are looking for natural, and clinically-proven, allergy relief and prevention products."

Allergy-Rf is the only clinically proven natural health product for multi-symptom, all-season allergy relief on the market in Canada. The OTC chewable vanilla tablet is fast acting and provides relief within 15 minutes of ingestion.  Allergy-Rf is non-drowsy, and contains active ingredients that block histamine through inhibiting upstream tryptases in allergen triggers. Most existing OTCs sold in mass pharmacy stores tend to deal with symptoms after an allergic attack. Allergy-Rf is intended to stop the symptoms from happening in the first place by blocking histamine production and release.

For more information on Allergy-Rf, please visit www.allergyrf.com.

- ends -

About Natural Rf Life Sciences:
Founded by the creator of Cold-FX, Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Natural Rf Life Sciences brings scientific credibility to natural health products. The company offers consumers natural health products for health management and disease prevention. Natural Rf's first product is Allergy-Rf, the only natural product clinically proven effectively relieve the multiple symptoms associated with allergies.

About Allergy-Rf:
100% natural, Allergy-Rf is the only licensed natural health product clinically proven to provide effective, multi-symptom, year-round allergy relief from ragweed, trees, dust mites, mold, and pet dander. The chewable vanilla tablet is fast acting, non-drowsy, and has active ingredients that block histamine through inhibiting upstream tryptases in allergen triggers. Allergy-Rf is a Natural Rf Life Sciences product. Formerly Allergy-FX. As of January 2017, Allergy-FX is no longer in legal distribution and its NPN is no longer valid through Health Canada. www.allergyrf.com

Click to Share