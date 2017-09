Toll Brothers' National Sales Event offers limited-time incentives to home buyers

Money-saving incentives and low interest rates are available in Toll Brothers communities Sept. 9 to Oct. 1.

Toll Brothers at Inspiration

-- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is hosting a National Sales Event Saturday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Buyers in search of their dream homes will have the opportunity to access exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with low interest rates at this event.Home buyers who visit any Toll Brothers community nationwide during this limited-time offer can get the most out of Toll Brothers' extensive option selections to customize their homes. They will also experience firsthand the quality of product and service that has earned Toll Brothers its place as the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®"* list three years in a row.During the National Sales Event, home buyers can browse an expansive variety of home styles and gorgeous home sites in communities situated in the most sought-after locations throughout the country — and make their purchase at a great value. Buyers will then work with designers to create a breathtakingly beautiful home by choosing from literally hundreds of fabulous options.To take advantage of this opportunity offered only through the National Sales Event ( https://www.tollbrothers.com/? cmpid=2017sumrnsepress1& amp... ), buyers must make a deposit between Sept. 9 and Oct. 1. Incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.Participating communities in the area are:• The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829• The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031• Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (1094 Carbonate Court, off Flatiron Meadows Boulevard), 303-209-0002• Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers in Broomfield (55+ Active-Adult community near I-25 andLowell Boulevard), 303-926-4140• Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470),303-708-1856• Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227Toll Brothers luxury homes and communities cater to a variety of lifestyles including traditional, urban, resort, and active adult. This iconic builder has come to represent the very best of American craftsmanship, which is further enhanced by its long-time partnerships with finest-quality companies like Kohler and Whirlpool.An award-winningcompany proudly celebrating its 50year, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked theon the FORTUNE Magazinelist.*This is not an offering where prohibited by law.*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.