Nectevia Launches Five New No-Guilt Flavors of Certified Organic Stevia-Infused Agave Syrup

-- What do you get when you infuse organic blue agave nectar with premium 100% pure organic stevia extract? Nectevia, an exciting sugar substitute with only a quarter of the calories, carbs and sugars of regular agave, or table sugar. With only two calories, 1g carbohydrates and less than 1g sugar per serving, Nectevia is on trend with the rise of sugar-free living and the increasing demand for low glycemic sugar substitutes. To keep up with market demand the brand has announced the addition of five new flavors to its line-up.Joining the Original flavor launched in 2013, Madagascar Vanilla,Marrakesh Spice, New England Maple, Sweet Provencal Anise, andMasala Chai Spice will soon be hitting store shelves nationwide. All six Certified Organic flavors can be used in hot or cold beverages, in baked goods and for general cooking. The super concentrated syrups are four times sweeter than sugar and last 400% longer as one teaspoon of Nectevia equals four teaspoons of regular agave.Nectevia is the brainchild of Steviva Founder and CEO Thomas J. King. He developed the stevia-infused agave brand Nectevia as a way to help combat metabolic disease and the "diabesity" (his self-coined term to refer to obesity + diabetes) epidemic by offering clean-label sweetening systems to replace sucrose and high-fructose corn syrup."Science consistently tells us that sugar and artificial sweeteners have negative effects on our health and well-being,"says King. "As a result, sugar-free lifestyles are on the rise and we've launched five new Nectevia flavors to keep up with the demand for tasty sweeteners that provide a low glycemic index. Our retailers have been asking for more so we are delivering just that," he adds.Nectevia's internationally inspired flavors create a decadent, indulgent taste experience with only ¼ the calories, carbs and sugars of regular agave, or table sugar:- The sweet richness of natural vanilla blended with the warm notes of agave creates a decadent, indulgent taste experience. Perfect for flavoring coffee or tea, baking and more.- An alluring combination of cardamom, ginger and honey mixed with the sweet richness of agave. Adds spicy sweetness to baked goods and meals.- Warm New England maple flavors mixed with agave's sweet honey-like tones creates the ultimate syrup for pancakes and waffles.- Subtle floral and herbal notes of anise join warm, sweet notes of agave. A perfect blend to enrich sauces, marinades, meals and baked goods.- Invigorating notes of nutmeg, ginger, clove, black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon in Nectevia agave. Add to black tea and milk for the ultimate low-carb, low-sugar chai.– Simply organic blue agave nectar, 100% organic stevia extract, and nothing more.All six flavors are available in a 2-oz. travel size and 26.5-oz. value size bottles.Nectevia is available online at Steviva.com and in leading retailers including Amazon, Whole Foods Market ... and other leading natural, organic and specialty food stores; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, and DPI Specialty Foods. For wholesale inquiries contactinfo@steviva.com, tel 310.455.9876.Steviva Brands Inc., based in Gresham, OR, is one of the largest global suppliers of high-quality, all-natural, clean label, Non-GMO sugar substitutes that promote an easier transition to a healthy lifestyle. The company is dedicated to helping people combat metabolic disease and "diabesity" by producing the purest, all-natural, high-intensity sweeteners and sweetening systems to replace sucrose, High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners while being firmly committed to environmentally sustainable harvesting practices.Steviva products include monk fruit, erythritol, coconut sugar, agave nectar, inulin, crystalline fructose and xylitol and includes the brands SteviaSweet, Steviva Blend, Erysweet, Fructevia, CocoSweet, FruSweet , MonkSweet, Nectevia, PreBiotica, and XeroSweet. The company also develops custom sweetening solutions for manufacturers.To learn more about sugar-free living and access hundreds of recipes for delicious treats such as Chocolate Coconut Brownies with Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting, as well as many other amazing desserts – plus main dishes, sides, appetizers, beverages and more – connect with us on social media and visit www.Steviva.com.