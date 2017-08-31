 
Top 5 Ways Responsive Web Design Benefits Your SEO

 
 
D.C., Wash. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- We now live in a mobile-first era and are moving toward a mobile-first index. That's because consumers are addicted to smartphone and tablets. And that isn't changing any time soon. In this environment, responsive design is no longer an innovation. Instead, it has become a standard component of any SEO plan, regardless of industry.

Don't Be Unresponsive to Responsive Web Design

The last 12 months have seen the web move forward at an incredible rate. Among the many changes, the inevitable happened. Mobile web browsing overtook desktop as the device of first choice for internet users. As published in late 2016, we also saw that, of those people who only use one type of device, twice as many are using smartphones over desktop computers. Neither of these observations would have taken web designers and marketers by surprise. And yet, the slow response of both business and the online industry to the new state of the web is a little baffling.

In spite of the premonitions from the industry as well as published statistics, many still have not responded well to a basic and obvious demand – responsive web design. According to some, the number of those who have failed to adapt to the demand for a responsive environment is as high as 60 percent. This should be a cause of concern for businesses (not to mention a strong motivation for web designers who are looking for work!).

Google is built for users – for people who search the web. In a world where those users are accessing the web via mobile devices, Google is acting accordingly. And so, it stands to reason that they are going to favor those sites that meet the needs of Google users.

In short, Google is going to favor websites that are optimized for people using mobile and smartphone devices. Those websites are typically the ones that have incorporated a mobile responsive design. If you aren't yet reaping the SEO rewards from upgrading to a mobile responsive design, here are five reasons why you should make your move now.

1.       Improved Site Usability

2.       Faster Page Speed

3.       Decreased Bounce Rate

4.       Less Duplicate Content

5.       Boosted Social Sharing

Who you are trying to reach and what you are trying to reach them with will be foundational to your responsive web design efforts and result in a more effective SEO strategy for your website.

Source:searchenginejournal.com
Email:***@janbask.com
Posted By:***@janbask.com Email Verified
