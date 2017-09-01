 
Industry News





Taking Cyber Resilience Week to the London Business Communities

 
 
London Digital Security Centre
London Digital Security Centre
 
LONDON - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In support of the Digital Leaders Cyber Resilience Week and in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service, the London Digital Security Centre will be hosting further 'In the Community' events within the North London boroughs of Camden and Islington on the 14 and 15 September 2017.

The intention over the two days is to visit small and medium sized businesses in the area and to help them enhance their digital security, to be better protected from Cyber Crime and know to report crime to ActionFraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, if they do become victims of Cyber Crime.

Each business visited will be provided with a bespoke report, highlighting any potential vulnerabilities in their digital security with bespoke advice and support on how to remedy them and be better protected when conducting business online.

Each business visited will also be provided with a copy of 'The Little Book of Cyber Scams', as well as official literature informed by research from the National Cyber Security Centre.

John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre commented, "We have conducted a number of these initiatives now, working directly with the business communities. Our role, alongside that of the Metropolitan Police, the City of London Police and industry experts, is to help businesses grow and innovate through improving their resilience to online threats and vulnerabilities. We want to help make London the safest place to innovate online."

SMEs can also register for the free London Digital Security Centre membership scheme at: www.londondsc.co.uk.

For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.

