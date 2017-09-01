News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Taking Cyber Resilience Week to the London Business Communities
The intention over the two days is to visit small and medium sized businesses in the area and to help them enhance their digital security, to be better protected from Cyber Crime and know to report crime to ActionFraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, if they do become victims of Cyber Crime.
Each business visited will be provided with a bespoke report, highlighting any potential vulnerabilities in their digital security with bespoke advice and support on how to remedy them and be better protected when conducting business online.
Each business visited will also be provided with a copy of 'The Little Book of Cyber Scams', as well as official literature informed by research from the National Cyber Security Centre.
John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre commented, "We have conducted a number of these initiatives now, working directly with the business communities. Our role, alongside that of the Metropolitan Police, the City of London Police and industry experts, is to help businesses grow and innovate through improving their resilience to online threats and vulnerabilities. We want to help make London the safest place to innovate online."
SMEs can also register for the free London Digital Security Centre membership scheme at: www.londondsc.co.uk.
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse