September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Shawn Terrel to Lead United Country Real Estate | Auction Services

 
 
Shawn Terrel, President, United Country Auction Services
Shawn Terrel, President, United Country Auction Services
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- United Country Real Estate, the largest integrated auction and tradition real estate company in the United States, announced today that Shawn Terrel a 25 year veteran of the auction industry has been promoted to lead the United Country Real Estate | Auction Services Division as President. Terrel was formerly Executive Vice President of UCRE | Auction Services and has helped build and enhance the division since joining the company in 2006.

In his new role, Terrel will provide the strategic planning, management and program enhancements for the group. Over the past 10 years, Terrel has successfully helped architect, develop, innovate and provide direction for what is now the largest national auction real estate team in the United States. Recognized as a leader in the auction technology and marketing industry, Terrel has successfully launched dynamic auction office and auctioneer websites, a leading online auction platform, enhanced auction marketing services, auction service support and training, and full integration within traditional real estate brokerages. His auction services team supports more than 300 individual auctioneers and nearly 500 franchise offices across the U.S., as well as Mexico and Central America. His efforts have played a significant role in the division representing over 20-percent of the annual sales within the $6 billion United Real Estate Group network.

"Shawn is an extremely innovative and progressive auctioneer and business leader. He has played a critical leadership role by successfully developing a very powerful auction services program at United Country Real Estate. This year alone Auction Services has achieved strong record sales and has had an additional ten new auction centric offices join the network. We are excited to have Shawn the leader of the auction division as we enter the next level of auction technology and marketing innovation," said Mike Duffy, President, United Country Real Estate.

Terrel has professionally served on the board of directors at the National Auctioneers Association, is a multiple State Champion auctioneer, is an instructor for the Certified Auctioneers Institute at Indiana University, has trained hundreds of auction classes, and is a nationally recognized real estate and asset auctioneer. His experience consisting of over 2,500 auctions ranging from real estate, personal assets, livestock, oil & gas, and numerous charities has contributed a wealth of knowledge to UCRE.

Mike Jones, former President of UCRE | Auction Services has taken a new position as President of Auction Services for the United Real Estate Group. In his new role Jones will be leading Strategic Client Services and focusing on developing new business at a corporate level for both United Real Estate Group clients through national clients with large real estate assets and / or personal property. Launched in early 2016, the new group will establish and nurture relationships with national clients on behalf of affiliates and work with local United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate auctioneers and affiliates on incremental auction and sales opportunities. Additionally, Jones will be building and establishing an Auction Services division within the urban residential focused URE company.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate (http://www.unitedcountry.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, and largest fully integrated network of conventional and auction lifestyle and rural real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle real estate marketing for more than 90 years, since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 4,000 real estate professionals across the US and four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, extensive e-marketing programs, exclusive national real estate catalogs, national magazine and newspaper advertising, the largest real estate internal advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and offering unmatched exclusive national and global advertising of properties. Learn more at: http://www.unitedcountry.com.

Lauren Aleshire
***@unitedcountry.com
