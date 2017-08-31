 
RiverTown Honored with Silver Award in the St. Johns County Parade of Homes

 
 
The Beauclair at RiverTown, a Mattamy Homes community
The Beauclair at RiverTown, a Mattamy Homes community
 
ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- RiverTown, a Mattamy Homes Community, was honored by the St. Johns Builders Council with a silver award for its Beauclair model in the 2017 St. Johns County Parade of Homes.

"We are extremely proud of our model homes at RiverTown and honored to receive this award from the St. Johns Builders Council," said Cliff Nelson, Jacksonville Division President, Mattamy Homes. "The Parade of Homes provides an ideal opportunity to showcase Mattamy's thoughtful design approach and RiverTown's stunning beauty and charm. I encourage everyone to visit RiverTown and see all that we have to offer."

The Beauclair model is designed for family living and entertaining. The heart of the home features a spacious living room overlooking a covered lanai and an open kitchen with a large island. The plan includes a dining area as well as a flex room which is merchandised as a study in the model. The Beauclair has a luxurious master suite with a large walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms. The Beauclair at RiverTown is priced starting from $280,990.

Mattamy Homes has six fully decorated model homes for visitors to tour at RiverTown, ranging in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet and featuring open and bright floor plans with spacious front porches and covered lanais to enjoy the community's naturally beautiful setting. More than 30 home designs are available at RiverTown and are priced from the $240,000s. Located near Mattamy's six new decorated model homes, the RiverTown Welcome Center is a perfect first-stop for visitors to the community. It is fully staffed, offering information on RiverTown's neighborhoods, home designs, amenities and the community's lifestyle.

RiverTown offers one of the finest active community lifestyles in St. Johns County. The community's world class amenities include a kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide, a junior-sized Olympic lap pool, lighted tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and much more. RiverTown has a full-time social programming director who plans fun events and activities for residents of all ages. There are miles of trails that wind along the riverfront, a scenic riverfront park perfect for fishing or relaxing by the water and a kayak launch, making it easy to get out on the river.

There is great excitement about the community's signature riverfront amenity center, the RiverClub, opening in early 2018. Located directly on the St. Johns River, The RiverClub will feature an expansive clubhouse, zero-entry resort-style pool, playground, boardwalk with breathtaking river views, additional kayak launch, amphitheater and more. A new roundabout will give RiverTown residents direct access across State Road 13 to The RiverClub. In addition to the community's riverfront setting, healthy lifestyle amenities and award-winning homes, RiverTown is located within the highly-regarded St. Johns County School District.

The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns.

To visit RiverTown, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located on Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors may also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway. For more information, visit, www.MattamyRiverTown.com.
