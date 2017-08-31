 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


Across Borders expands to two new markets

Technology solutions firm will offer services in South Florida, Atlanta areas
 
 
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Across Borders Management Consulting Group, a thriving technology solutions provider, is expanding to two new markets across the Southeast.

The company, which is based in Central Florida, will enter the South Florida market with an office in Fort Lauderdale. Across Borders is also planning to enter the Atlanta market, and the company is actively recruiting top candidates for that office.

The expansion comes after a period of significant growth. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times, a feat accomplished by only a small fraction of the tens of thousands of applicants over the years. It has also been named among the Florida Companies to Watch by GrowFL and, earlier this year, to the Orlando Business Journal's list of the 50 fastest growing companies for the second year in a row, growing revenues by more than 75 percent over the last three years.

Across Borders implements customized, end-to-end IT solutions using open source and industry standard proprietary platforms, as well as offering easy to deploy software and tools to help businesses hit the ground running and promote growth. The company has extensive experience and expertise in the finance, health care and retail fields.

For more information about Across Borders, visit www.abmcg.com.

About Across Borders Management Consulting Group

Across Borders Management Consulting Group is a global technology solutions provider that offers clients both customized, end-to-end IT solutions and products that are ready to launch through its product division, Fobess. Across Borders has expertise in the finance, health care and retail fields. Its products make it easy to launch everything from food delivery businesses and custom T-shirt design to job websites. The company, which began operations in 2011, is woman and minority owned and based in Mount Dora, Fla. Across Borders has been honored numerous times for its outstanding growth. It has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times and made the Orlando Business Journal's Fast 50 in 2016 and 2017. It has also been named among Florida Companies to Watch by GrowFL. For more information, call (352) 720-3135 or visit www.abmcg.com.

Media Contact:

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879
