Royal School of Signals Adopts the CNCI®
Leaders in IT and Communications in the Digital Age for the British Army, the Royal Corps of Signals, has entered a collaborative agreement with CNet Training to internally deliver the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) program.
CNCI® is recognised as the standard certification for network cable installers and is specified by major installation companies, manufacturers, consultants and associates throughout the UK. It is also being specified within tender documentation and job specifications for new builds and refurbishments projects.
Staff Sergeant Clint Sherratt, Course co-ordinator at The Royal School of Signals adds, "Our Installation Technicians are of the highest calibre and every program we choose must deliver the highest quality knowledge and skills. We have incorporated the Certified Network Cable Installer program as the content is comprehensive and at the depth that we were looking for, it also provides official certification and two level 3 qualifications as evidence of learning. Our confidence was boosted that we were making the right decision as it's clear that the CNCI® is already adopted and endorsed by the UK's network infrastructure industry and is the only standardised certification for the industry. As highly trained specialists we must ensure the military are able to provide the best capability, on time, to standard anywhere in the world and in any conditions."
CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens, said: "We are honoured that the Royal Corps of Signals has adopted the CNCI® as the official certification for their installation technicians. We have a long-standing relationship with them and are delighted that we continue to develop this. We are committed to working with the Corps to regularly update the content to ensure that the CNCI® program continues to deliver the highest quality knowledge and skills to the Royal Signals, who are at the forefront of communications and responsible for supplying vital communications and information systems to the Army throughout the world."
Image: Signing the agreement
Front L-R: Colonel S G Hutchinson MBE ADC (Royal Corps of Signals, Corps Colonel), Andrew Stevens (CEO, CNet Training)
Back L-R: Tim Rigby (HSIO, Cable Systems Section), Paul Gorman (Technical Manager, CNet Training)
