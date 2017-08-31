Broadway Home Care holds area wide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief drive

Contact

-- Jason Newman, Media Contact607 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206jnewman@broadwayhc.comPhone (845) 205-9425(August 2017) Broadway Home Care, a New York based licensed home health care agency, has launched an area wide disaster relief drive to assist those in Houston and the surrounding areas effected by Hurricane Harvey.At a news conference held on Wednesday, FEMA administrator Brock Long asked that people "continue to find ways to volunteer" and volunteers will be needed for several years to come. Responding to the news, Broadway executives reached out to various industry partners to assist in their efforts to collect much needed items to send to Texas."We are in close contact with our friends at Advanced Health Care Solutions, one of Texas largest healthcare conglomerates who will be coordinating the distribution of the collected goods from their Arlington Texas headquarters and our thankful to all of the companies who have graciously agreed to assist us in this effort" stated Jason Newman of Broadway.Donations of water, toiletries, canned goods, cleaning supplies, children's pajamas, masks and rubber gloves can be made at the following locations:Broadway Home Care, 607 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206If your company would like to participate or to coordinate drop offs please contact Jason at jnewman@broadwayhc.com.