 
News By Tag
* Hurrican
* Relief
* Collection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Multimedia
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


Broadway Home Care holds area wide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief drive

 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Jason Newman, Media Contact

607 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn,  NY 11206

jnewman@broadwayhc.com

Phone (845) 205-9425

Local company holds area wide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief drive

Brooklyn, NY  (August 2017) Broadway Home Care, a New York based licensed home health care agency, has launched an area wide disaster relief drive to assist those in Houston and the surrounding areas effected by Hurricane Harvey.

At a news conference held on Wednesday, FEMA administrator Brock Long asked that people "continue to find ways to volunteer" and volunteers will be needed for several years to come.  Responding to the news, Broadway executives reached out to various industry partners to assist in their efforts to collect much needed items to send to Texas.

"We are in close contact with our friends at Advanced Health Care Solutions, one of Texas largest healthcare conglomerates who will be coordinating the distribution of the collected goods from their Arlington Texas headquarters and our thankful to all of the companies who have graciously agreed to assist us in this effort" stated Jason Newman of Broadway.

Donations of water, toiletries, canned goods, cleaning supplies, children's pajamas, masks and rubber gloves can be made at the following locations:

Broadway Home Care, 607 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206

If your company would like to participate or to coordinate drop offs please contact Jason at jnewman@broadwayhc.com.

http://www.broadwayhc.com

Contact
Jason Newman
Broadway Home Care
***@broadwayhomecare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@broadwayhomecare.com Email Verified
Tags:Hurrican, Relief, Collection
Industry:Multimedia
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share