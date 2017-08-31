News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New Book Ewald Bros. Dairy
Local author William Ewald will be available to sign copies of book
Local author William Ewald will be available to sign copies of book
For nearly 100 years, the Ewald family has been associated with delivering the "world's finest milk" to families of Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. In 1886, the 16-year-old Chris Ewald, who had recently emigrated from Denmark with his widowed mother and siblings, secured a position on a milk route to help pay his family's expenses. Chris eventually purchased the milk route, which is now marked as the beginning of the dairy. Ewald Bros. grew by continuous expansion on the merits of quality dairy products, customer service, and loyalty, eventually becoming the largest home-delivery dairy operation in Minneapolis. With nearly 300 employees, Ewald Bros. quickly became one of the city's largest employers. Formerly located in North Minneapolis, the company was well recognized for its large two-story creamery covering two city blocks and its bright-yellow milk trucks.
About the Author:
William D. Ewald was raised in Golden Valley, Minnesota, the home of the Ewald Bros. Dairy. William has bachelor's degrees in management and marketing. He is among the foremost authorities on the history of the dairy business in Minnesota, often speaking at historical societies. Images for this work were compiled primarily from family albums and company archives, in addition to contributions from the families of employees and residents.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
710 County Highway 10 NE
Blaine, MN 55434
When: Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Ewald Bros. Dairy
by William Ewald
ISBN: 978-1-
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse