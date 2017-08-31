 
Industry News





Daka Construction and Remodeling Announces Its New Website

ALLEN, Texas - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fort Worth, TX – September 1, 2017 – Daka Construction and Remodeling (https://www.dakaconstruction.com/), a high-quality flooring company and one-stop-shop for superior, hassle-free and affordable home flooring solutions based in Fort Worth, Texas, announced the launch its new website, located at www.DakaConstruction.com. From interactive, regularly-changing home page images showcasing Daka's intricate work to easier-to-navigate elements, the new online portal – designed and executed by Click4Corp – is poised to create an ideal web experience for the company's current and future clients.

In business for more than 25 years, Daka Construction and Remodeling provides expert and professional overview in home remodeling (https://www.dakaconstruction.com/contact-daka-construction-remodeling/), exuding a passion for quality, honesty and customer service in each project its representatives tackle. The company's trusted team of service experts, design consultants and installation specialists put forth every effort to ensure that a client's experience is nothing short of perfection, guiding customers through the floor design, material selection and budget management stages so they achieve the home of their dreams.

"It is our goal to afford all of our customers flooring solutions that go far beyond meeting their expectations," says a Daka senior company representative. "From finished product to final price, we deliver flooring with passion and service with pride, and our newly-redesigned website is a reflection of this dedication; a canvas on which we are able to paint our flooring masterpieces and explain to current and future customers that we're number one for a reason."

Daka Construction and Remodeling (https://www.dakaconstruction.com/services/) offers services in the areas of A/C repair, bathroom remodeling (https://www.dakaconstruction.com/about-daka-construction-...), carpentry, fencing, flooring, kitchen remodeling, plumbing and roofing, with the company specializing in all varieties of flooring, from hardwood to laminate. In the area of hardwood flooring, Daka representatives state that these are the easiest types to maintain, as there is no shampooing, caulking or strength factors to consider; additionally, hardwood floors are known for standing the test of time, being resistant to deterioration and remaining "like new" for years.

Likewise when it comes to laminate flooring (https://www.dakaconstruction.com/services/flooring/), Daka Construction and Remodeling offers laminate options that aren't complex, difficult or time-consuming to maintain, with rich and lustrous finishes that successfully replicate the appearances of many kinds of natural hardwoods. Further, these floors, according to Daka reps, discourage the presence of potential health concerns such as bacteria and mold.

Daka Construction and Remodeling is located at 7549 Blue Sage Circle in Fort Worth and can be reached by calling (214) 997-6899 (tel:2149976899). For more information visit www.DakaConstruction.com.

