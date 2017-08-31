PjBlogs.com For Your Wealth Building Needs Launched by a Guy Seen on TV

 
Industry News





TORONTO - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PjBlogs.com launched 7 days ago. Operated by a guy who started investing at the age of 16, never lost an investment. Started two companies by 16 and a half. Who's been on TV. Met a mayor of a city after winning a contest for a design at the age 8.

Pj Mischuk's story about the event.

"I was in class when my teacher said to me, "Who wants to enter a contest?". I didn't understand at that time what it meant. But, sure enough I grabbed a coloring pencils. Started drawing a blueprint of a Medieval castle I thought the city needed. The girl beside me was drawing a monkey play ground. So after thirty minutes I finished the Medieval blueprint. About two weeks later my teacher comes up to me, says" Pj, I need to talk to you." I said okay, she says to me, "You have been invited to meet the mayor, could you tell your mom to come to the school?". I had no idea what that meant. After school was done, I said to my mom. "The teacher wants to see you" she says, Pj what did you do this time. I said. "Nothing, my teacher said I get to meet the mayor". My mom started freaking out, saying. Are you serious? For what?? She sounded excited, proud and confused. I said, "For an award". She hugged me, I said after she stopped. "All I did was draw for thrity minutes" She started laughing. When I look back on it now it was a big deal. Only five people got selected out of a entire city."

Pj Mischuk is a well reviewed credited guy, who's sharing free information about wealth building. Investing, personal wealth. From a mind of a genious who's only gained wealth. Never lost a investment only gained money from it. If you are looking for the real deal, you've found him. Go ahead and go to http://www.pjblogs.com.

Pj Mischuk's first serious post at PjBlogs.com features how to save money. Showing a strategy that has allowed him to never lose a stock. How to know if a company is a good investment. You can take a look at, http://www.pjblogs.com/how-to-save-money/

