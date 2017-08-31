News By Tag
Barr Group Embedded C Coding Standard® Now Available Free to Embedded Systems Designers
Growing Embedded-Systems Safety Risks Prompt Industry Experts to Make Bug-Killing Coding Standard Book Available Free
"The survey results point to a pressing need for the wider adoption of safety-related best practices," said Barr Group co-founder and CTO Michael Barr. "Any reasonably complex piece of software will have bugs, but there are practical and inexpensive ways to keep bugs out and thereby make products safer for consumers. Among these best practices are the adoption and enforcement of bug-killing coding rules like those in the Embedded C Coding Standard. By following these rules, engineering design teams can significantly reduce the number of bugs in their systems and thereby dramatically increase the safety of those products."
Barr Group's Embedded C Coding Standard is among the industry's most popular coding standards. "We hope that by offering the document free of charge, even more embedded systems engineers will use it to make safer products," said Barr Group CEO Andrew Girson.
The rules of the Barr Group coding standard are intentionally compatible with and complementary to the stricter MISRA-C Guidelines for the Use of the C Language in Critical Systems. This gives companies the option to adopt the Embedded C Coding Standard by itself or combine it with the MISRA-C guidelines. The Embedded C coding standard is also easy to adopt and includes stylistic rules that improve code readability that are not provided by MISRA-C.
Free digital copies of the Embedded C Coding Standard are available on the Internet at https://barrgroup.com/
About Barr Group
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts®, is an independent provider of world-class product design, training, and consulting and of expert witness services for the embedded systems industry. Founded by internationally known experts in the design of safe and secure embedded systems, Barr Group is driven by its mission to help companies improve the overall reliability and security of all embedded system–based applications. Barr Group provides services for the automotive, medical, defense, industrial controls, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. More information about Barr Group is available at www.barrgroup.com.
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts, Embedded C Coding Standard, and Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey are trademarks or service marks of Integrated Embedded, LLC d/b/a Barr Group
