The true value of a good certificate

-- As researched and published by Correspondent Rahul Shukla (https://wherrelz.com/@wherrelz)Certification is becoming an important factor in various industries be it science and technology, medical, financial, media or any other industry as such. Employers are looking at certification as a manner to assess a candidate's skills, knowledge, potential and performance. Certified professionals raise the bar of excellence in an organisation thereby building a highly skilled and competent team of individuals which any employer expects in his organisation. Certification helps advance the profession. As the demand of every industry is growing in geometric progression there is a gap created between the basic academic education provided in schools and colleges and the competency and expertise required in the professional environment. To bridge this gap a certain method of practical education and training programme was formulated known as Professional Certification.We come across the word "certification"in various contexts but all are not the same in their true meaning. The term is often used to describe attending a course and receiving a certificate of completion. There are private institutions that provide training and a certificate but this is not what professional certification means. This is just their form of doing business. Then there are some organizations that go one step ahead and perform tests or post training work review usually immediately after the training process. Very often the tests are tailored as per the training module which gives good results in the tests but fail to testify the true potential of a candidate. The true test of the value and credibility of the certification rests entirely upon the strength, rigour and genuineness of the examination and review process and upon the industries recognition and respect for that organisation. Professional Certification requires a rigorous evaluation process, and it requires an organisation whose sole focus and goal is to ensure that the people to whom it issues certification designations have demonstrated a defined minimum level of competency and experience in a given field of practice.There is no doubt that someone can be very competent in a field of practice, yet not be certified. We all know examples of such people. And there is no guarantee that someone who has achieved professional certification will actually practice in a competent or ethical manner. We all know examples of that, as well. A good professional certification programme is one upon completion of which a candidate stands clearly above the crowd in terms of professional skills and competencies and professional dedication. Professional Certification shows determination and ability to complete a task. It basically shows that one has accomplished the requirements of, and may perform well in an area.To answer the question of why is certification important for an individual it can be understood from the merits of professional certification. Professional Certification helps one to gain practical skills required for the job as it focuses on the knowledge and skills needed to perform real-world job responsibilities. It effectively integrates respective career pursuits into one's specific work settings. Professional certification moulds an individual in such a manner that he stands apart from the competition as a winner. Also, since professional certification process involves much of practical training hence it grants experience to an individual before even entering the real-job world. Among other merits we must not forget the benefit that motivates the most of us. It helps earning more money. Earning a professional certification before or during the job increases the percentage of wage increment.The first advantage to an employer is that hiring certified professionals means hiring the best skilled individuals who adhere to certain professional standards. It facilitates building of an effective team of efficient cooperative professionals. This often results in a boost in productivity. That is also because certifications better prepare workers to deal with day-to-day challenges and get the most out of new technologies. Those certified in a software application, for example, are able to make greater use of the programme's advanced features. Certified employees often work more efficiently than uncertified colleagues, and their presence can help improve the productivity of team projects. When a company consists of employees who posses professional certification it gives a message to its clients that the company holds its staff to the highest professional standards and will take very good care of them. The customers will feel safer and more secure knowing they're in certified hands.Thus a professional certification is a win-win for both the individual and the employer or the industry. We must embrace certification for ourselves, for our profession and for the industry as a whole.[Originally published at https://wherrelz.com/ startups-the- true-value-of- a-good-ce...