Acmeware to present at Becker's Health IT and Revenue Cycle Conference

-- Acmeware is pleased to announce that we have been chosen to present at the 3Annual Becker's Hospital Review Health IT and Revenue Cycle Conference. William Presley, Vice President of Product Development will be co-presenting with Jodi Frei, PT, MSMIT, Manager of Organizational Informatics at Northwestern Medical Center. Their presentation,will discuss strategies to optimize EHR build and workflow in the areas of registration, medical necessity, clinical documentation improvement, supply chain and denials management; tools and resources for reporting, tracking progress, and understanding the revenue at risk; and how to maintain a high-functioning revenue cycle during times of transition.The Becker's Hospital Review 3Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference will be held September 21-23, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Chicago. This exclusive conference brings together hospital and health system Chief Information Officers, IT Executives, and Revenue Cycle leaders to discuss the role of the CIO, data analytics, mobile health, EMR issues, denials and revenue cycle challenges and trends. Keynote presentations will be delivered by George W. Bush, 43President of the United States of America and Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing Legend, Successful Entrepreneur and Author.Acmeware President, Glen D'Abate said, "We are honored to be asked back to Becker's for the second year in a row. It is a testament our culture of being expert, knowledge leaders and sharing that knowledge with our industry. The group of peers presenting at this year's conference is exceptional."In addition to Becker's, Acmeware provides thoughtful, education sessions at the Medical Users Software Exchange International Conference and webinars. http://www.acmeware.com/ products.aspx About Acmeware, Inc.Acmeware, Inc. provides consulting services, training, products, and custom software solutions that assist clients in realizing the maximum benefit from their MEDITECH Data Repository (DR) application, including the ability to integrate third party data. Acmeware's OneView application provides comprehensive reporting, validation, and data submission for CMS and The Joint Commission quality programs. We are a service-oriented company working in partnership with our DR clients to leverage the latest technologies, and to transform disparate raw data to knowledge, thereby enabling the and delivery of valuable insight to healthcare organizations. Acmeware's dedicated focus on DR related services allows us to provide solutions that are innovative, efficient, accurate, and affordable. http://www.acmeware.com