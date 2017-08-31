News By Tag
Acmeware to present at Becker's Health IT and Revenue Cycle Conference
The Becker's Hospital Review 3rd Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference will be held September 21-23, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Chicago. This exclusive conference brings together hospital and health system Chief Information Officers, IT Executives, and Revenue Cycle leaders to discuss the role of the CIO, data analytics, mobile health, EMR issues, denials and revenue cycle challenges and trends. Keynote presentations will be delivered by George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America and Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing Legend, Successful Entrepreneur and Author.
Acmeware President, Glen D'Abate said, "We are honored to be asked back to Becker's for the second year in a row. It is a testament our culture of being expert, knowledge leaders and sharing that knowledge with our industry. The group of peers presenting at this year's conference is exceptional."
About Acmeware, Inc.
Acmeware, Inc. provides consulting services, training, products, and custom software solutions that assist clients in realizing the maximum benefit from their MEDITECH Data Repository (DR) application, including the ability to integrate third party data. Acmeware's OneView application provides comprehensive reporting, validation, and data submission for CMS and The Joint Commission quality programs. We are a service-oriented company working in partnership with our DR clients to leverage the latest technologies, and to transform disparate raw data to knowledge, thereby enabling the and delivery of valuable insight to healthcare organizations. Acmeware's dedicated focus on DR related services allows us to provide solutions that are innovative, efficient, accurate, and affordable. http://www.acmeware.com
