Robotic Industries Association Welcomes First China-Based Member, SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd
Industrial Robot Supplier and Integrator Joins Global Association, Signifying Strategic Role of Automation in China
According to a 2015 report (http://www.reuters.com/
"We sought out a membership with RIA because we recognized that if we are to expand in North America and other countries, it's important to have a relationship with an organization that can offer the support and connections we need to achieve our growth goals," said Dr. Daokui Qu, CEO and Founder of SIASUN.
RIA represents global leaders in robotics and related automation technologies, while playing a visible role in educating the public and promoting the benefits of automating. The organization also publishes robot safety standards and raises supplier quality with programs such as the system integrator certification. With its unique vantage point, RIA conducts industry research and analysis that enables member companies to understand the latest robotics industry trends and opportunities. RIA is part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), which, along with its sister organizations Advancing Vision + Imaging (AIA) and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA), represents over 1,000 companies in the automation industry worldwide.
"We fully appreciate the powerful role Chinese automation users and manufacturers play in the worldwide market," said Jeff Burnstein, president of RIA. "That's why we held our first-ever US-China robotics forum at our Automate event in April. As our initial Chinese member, SIASUN is showing other robotics companies how much they can benefit from the connections and support RIA offers. We're looking forward to having them join our many other international members as we continue to expand RIA and A3 around the world."
