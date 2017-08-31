 
News By Tag
* Robotics
* Automation Technologies
* Automation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


Robotic Industries Association Welcomes First China-Based Member, SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd

Industrial Robot Supplier and Integrator Joins Global Association, Signifying Strategic Role of Automation in China
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Robotics
* Automation Technologies
* Automation

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the industry's trade group in North America, announced today that SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd. (http://www.siasun-in.com/en/), China's largest robot supplier and integrator, has joined RIA as its first Chinese member. Understanding the huge market opportunity of industrial robots, China has fully embraced the power of automation and sees robotics and automation as strategic areas for growth. As part of the RIA network, SIASUN will gain connections to members, potential partners and staff; learn about new technologies; and have access to support in North America.

According to a 2015 report (http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-robots-forecast-idUSKCN0SA0UK20151016) from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), by 2018 China is expected to almost triple its sales of robots. And, by 2019, the IFR predicts that more than 1.4 million new industrial robots will be installed in factories around the world – with China pushing hard to be one of the top providers.

"We sought out a membership with RIA because we recognized that if we are to expand in North America and other countries, it's important to have a relationship with an organization that can offer the support and connections we need to achieve our growth goals," said Dr. Daokui Qu, CEO and Founder of SIASUN.

RIA represents global leaders in robotics and related automation technologies, while playing a visible role in educating the public and promoting the benefits of automating. The organization also publishes robot safety standards and raises supplier quality with programs such as the system integrator certification. With its unique vantage point, RIA conducts industry research and analysis that enables member companies to understand the latest robotics industry trends and opportunities. RIA is part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), which, along with its sister organizations Advancing Vision + Imaging (AIA) and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA), represents over 1,000 companies in the automation industry worldwide.

"We fully appreciate the powerful role Chinese automation users and manufacturers play in the worldwide market," said Jeff Burnstein, president of RIA. "That's why we held our first-ever US-China robotics forum at our Automate event in April. As our initial Chinese member, SIASUN is showing other robotics companies how much they can benefit from the connections and support RIA offers. We're looking forward to having them join our many other international members as we continue to expand RIA and A3 around the world."

About Robotic Industries Association (RIA)

Founded in 1974, RIA is a not-for-profit trade association driving innovation, growth, and safety in manufacturing and service industries through education, promotion, and advancement of robotics, related automation technologies, and companies delivering integrated solutions. RIA represents some 450 robot manufacturers, system integrators, component suppliers, end users, consulting firms, research groups, and educational institutions. The association hosts a number of educational events including the National Robot Safety Conference (October 10-12, 2017 in Pittsburgh), the Collaborative Robots & Advanced Vision Conference (November 15-16, 2017 in San Jose), the A3 Business Forum (January 17-19, 2018 in Orlando), and the biennial Automate Show & Conference (April 8-11, 2019 in Chicago). RIA also provides quarterly robotics statistics and has a content-rich website, Robotics Online (www.robotics.org). For more visit the website or call 734-994-6088.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - http://www.A3automate.org. RIA - http://www.robotics.org. AIA - http://www.visiononline.org. MCMA - http://www.motioncontrolonline.org.

Contact
Jenny Viscarolasaga
Hughes Communications, Inc.
1 (617) 331-4944
jenny@hughescom.net
End
Source:The Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
Email:***@hughescom.net
Posted By:***@hughescom.net Email Verified
Tags:Robotics, Automation Technologies, Automation
Industry:Technology
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hughes Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share