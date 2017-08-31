News By Tag
Lakeview Health Announces New Chief Financial Officer has joined the Executive Leadership
George Merhi has joined the team to lead the finance and accounting team
"Lakeview Health has been laying the ground work to address the need for more treatment resources around the U.S. and Mr. Merhi will be an integral part of that expansion," said Roy M. Serpa, CEO of Lakeview Health. "We have confidence Mr. Merhi will provide strategic and sound financial guidance as we extend our reach to areas, organizations and people in need of our services."
Merhi brings more than 25 years of finance leadership experience in both public and private corporations with revenues ranging from $5 million to $500 million. He has worked in a variety of industries and has been successful in building, strengthening and leading the corporate finance function for companies in various start-up, stable and growth situations.
A graduate of the Western Connecticut State University's Ancell School of Business, Merhi has held several key executive positions in the industries of healthcare, retail and franchise finance and contract food and beverage. He most recently served as chief financial officer for a company providing outpatient physical therapy and helped execute the company's growth strategy from five to 50 outpatient facilities across the Northeast and Midwest with more than 475 employees.
"The financial due diligence necessary for organizational growth is one of my strengths and I am looking forward to helping Lakeview Health expand their treatment and recovery services to underserved markets," said Merhi.
Merhi will be working very closely with the executive leadership team and board of directors to support opening new facilities in major U.S. cities through de novo support and mergers and acquisitions. The company's expansion will help to increase awareness of substance use disorders across the U.S. and help even more people transform their lives.
Lakeview's first expansion project is currently underway in The Woodlands, TX, just north of Houston. They expect to open Lakeview Health at The Woodlands in December of 2017.
About Lakeview Health
Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit www.LakeviewHealth.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
