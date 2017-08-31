News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SnobSwap Doubles Down on Ecommerce Solutions and Acquires MASQUERADE
Acquisition of Masquerade supports SnobSwap's mission to allow independent second-hand stores reach their online sales potential by providing consumers online access to their store merchandise.
Masquerade, founded by David Engle and Jackson Geller, provides an omnichannel solution for selling apparel and accessories across multiple platforms. Masquerade's technology will be integrated into SnobSwap's existing infrastructure to expand ecommerce and marketplace solutions to its pre-verified network comprised of hundreds of store partners.
"We are pleased to be joining Elise and the SnobSwap team to integrate our technology into their extensive partner network." David Engle, CEO of Masquerade. Elise Whang, CEO of SnobSwap, says, "We are excited to welcome the talented Masquerade team to the SnobSwap family to help accelerate growth for the company and online sales for our network of the best designer consignment and resale store partners around the globe."
The acquisition of Masquerade supports SnobSwap's mission to allow independent second-hand stores reach their online sales potential by providing consumers online access to their store merchandise through a suite of turnkey omnichannel tools, as offline and online shopping converge.
ENDS
About SnobSwap
SnobSwap (www.SnobSwap.com) connects consumers with a curated network of designer consignment and vintage resale stores around the world, which is driven by SnobSwap's proprietary e-commerce solutions. Store partners are all pre-verified based on authentication practices, customer service, and quality of merchandise which includes pre-owned Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Burberry, Gucci, Prada and more. Snobswap was launched by Elise Whang and Emily Erkel in 2013.
About Masquerade
Masquerade, founded by David Engle and Jackson Geller, provides an omnichannel solution for selling secondhand apparel across multiple channels with the click of a button. They have partnered and utilized their technology to help optimize processes for multiple companies across the US including a fortune 10 nonprofit. Both founders are University of Maryland alumnus whom met at the University of Maryland incubator, Startup Shell.
Contact
SnobSwap
***@snobswap.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse