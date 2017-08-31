News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ComplianceSigns Honored for 8th Time on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing US Companies
With eight appearances on the list, ComplianceSigns has received the distinction of being named to the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame, a milestone less than 10 percent of Inc. 5000 honorees ever achieve. The company achieved revenue growth of 54 percent over the past three years to earn a spot on the annual list.
ComplianceSigns ranks as the seventh fastest-growing manufacturer in Illinois and 114th in the entire country. It is among 32 U.S. manufacturers and just three Illinois manufacturers who have made the Inc list five times or more. The sign company's overall rank is 4,536. ComplianceSigns was named to the Inc. Honor Roll in 2014 after appearing on the list five times.
"We are honored and humbled to achieve Hall of Fame status and make the list again this year," said company president Paul Sandefer. "It is very difficult for manufacturing companies to maintain significant growth year after year after year." Manufacturers comprise less than 3 percent of the entire 2017 list, and just 32 U.S. manufacturers have made the list five times or more.
"We have fantastic people throughout our company," says Sandefer. "Their daily efforts to develop and produce high-quality products and provide excellent customer service are what keep our customers coming back - and keep our company growing. We say a sincere Thank You to our loyal customers and our employee team for making this possible," said Sandefer.
The company's recent success is highlighted by:
- $11.1 million in revenue for 2016
- 54 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the past three years
- Increased staffing in all areas of operation
- Over 100,000 customers who rely on ComplianceSigns.com for safety signs and labels and other workplace identification signs every year
ComplianceSigns previous Inc. 5000 rankings are:
- 2016 - #4211
- 2015 - #3776
- 2014 - #3199
- 2013 - #2839
- 2012 - #2168
- 2011 - #1768
- 2010 - #859
ComplianceSigns, founded in 2004, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of regulatory-compliant safety signs and labels, and a wide variety of other workplace identification signage including parking signs, no smoking labels and Braille restroom signs. Many of their products are used by other small businesses to comply with state, federal and local safety requirements, such as OSHA, GHS, DOT and NFPA standards.
The company sells safety signs through its website at https://www.ComplianceSigns.com. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, ComplianceSigns.com will receive public recognition by the magazine, including a company profile on its website. View profile page: https://www.inc.com/
The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation and a network of entrepreneurial leaders. The list ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.
Contact
Dave Anderson, ComplianceSigns, Inc.
***@compliancesigns.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse