News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Got that fall feeling? Explore the Festivals and the Halloween Scene in the LBI Region
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce announces a basket full of fall festivals with some tricks or treats happening in the Long Beach Island Region of the Jersey Shore.
Chowderfest Cook Off October 1, start the month with the biggest food competition on the east coast, while cheering on your favorite restaurants. Tickets at the Taylor Ave Field in Beach Haven the day of the event, or order in advance at www.chowderfest.com .
Keep the fall food coming with October 7 at Truck"erton Food Truck & Hard Cider Fest on Saturday from 11am-6pm (raindate: Sunday, October 8) happening at Tuckerton Seaport admission $10 includes live music and great activities.
19th Annual Haunted Hayride Oct 13-14 7-10 pm pick up tractor ride at 182 Wells Mills Road and take a spin around Haunted Waretown Lake. Adult $10 and $8 children 12 & under tickets are available at the event, a $25 Ghost Express pass option to fly over the line. Stafford Township's annual Fall Festival is happening Saturday October 14 which offers hayrides, scarecrow making and other family friendly Halloween activities, take in the fall foliage across the beautiful lake-front setting browsing crafters, food vendors and enjoying live music. In addition a two day wine festival will be happening with a classic car show on Sunday.
Magical Max's Night of Illusions 10/21/2017 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Come share a night of family friendly magic & illusions for all ages at Stafford Township Arts Center (STAC) to benefit the Maximilian Foundation. Featuring Master of Ceremonies Marty Martin. Marty's skill and formidable knowledge of magic has made him one of the most well known and respected people in the magic community. He is joined by four performers. Tickets are available by contacting STAC Box Office 609-978-5700 EXT:2019 or www.staffordschools.org/
Lighthouse Challenge 2017 is set for October 21, the best time to climb Old Barney at the Barnegat Light State Park or to the top of the Tucker's Island Lighthouse as two stops during the statewide challenge to visit all of New Jersey's historic lighthouses and related museums during this weekend of fun and exploration. For more info go to http://www.lhchallengenj.org
Come back to the Tuckerton Seaport on Thursday October 26, Friday Oct 27 and Saturday October 28 as it transforms into the infamous Haunted Seaport from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm each night. Pirates and Sea Captains long lost at sea will stroll the Seaport's boardwalk for a night of screams. Meet and greet with the Jersey Devil or climb aboard the Hayride through the Haunted Woods. For the little ones, a non-scary Pumpkin Patch with crafts, stories, games, and fall activities. Admission: $10 (Free for Seaport Members and Kids under 5) Hayride: $5
Trunk or Treats taking place both on the island and the mainland Halloween weekend Surf City Trunk or Treat October 28 at Surf City Volunteer Fire Company 6pm 713 North Long Beach Blvd Surf City hosted by the Surf City Police Department and Saturday October 29 1- 4pm Gille Park Parking lot (Bob Court Lane) Lacey Chamber sponsors face painting and tattoos.
Prepare for the ultimate zombie outbreak as Operation Halloween brings Halloween family adventure back 4 pm – 10 pm on Friday, Oct 27th and Saturday, Oct 28th at the Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation in Brookville. The Southern Ocean Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts of the Jersey Shore Operation Halloween has something for every age including a Pumpkin Street, which offers a free trick-or-treat walk, a hay maze, games, face painting, magic shows (on Sat) and pumpkin painting. Food for purchase along with organizational displays and other Halloween activities. There is no entrance fee to enter Pumpkin Street. In addition, there will be a "non-scare" Hay Ride, a "scare" Hay Ride, Bouncy Houses and a Zombie Outbreak Maze. An access ticket is needed for these activities which is $15 per person. However a $5 discount coupon is available through various organizations (Children age 3 & younger are free.)Rain Date is Sun., Oct 29th from 4 pm to 9 pm if one of the dates are cancelled. For more info go to http://www.southernoceanrotary.org
Other haunted happening place is the free Drive In Movie HOCUS POCUS scheduled October 28 at the Barnegat Recreation Department 900 W Bay Avenue. and to officially end this most spookiest of seasons head down Albert Hall off of Wells Mills Road in Waretown for its popular with the Saturday November 4 Legend of the Jersey Devil Show fwith doors opening at 630pm where tickets can be purchased. For more information visit http://www.alberthall.org
As always, The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center is open serving guest no matter what the season, please go to www.visitLBIregion.com for the most complete calendar of events and business listings. Stay updated by following our social as @southernoceanchamber and @lbiregion . For more information helping to plan your stay call at 609 494 7211
Contact
Southern Ocean County Chamber
***@sochamber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse