Acquisition Assessments Arouse the Interest of TPA Business Owners Looking to Sell
Exit strategy includes cash in hand and seamless transition.
"We are especially interested in business owners who are overwhelmed by the growing changes and regulations in our industry, who are looking for a company with more resources to support their individual needs or frankly, those who are simply burnt out," explains TRA President Matt Schoneman. "Making the decision to sell is truly a life-changing event for the owner(s), their families and employees. Starting an acquisition conversation with TRA is a great first step in determining if the timing is right to sell."
Over the past 16 years, TRA has proudly built a reputation of being a trust-worthy partner to TPA sellers, as it has successfully acquired and integrated 16 firms nationwide into its own operations. And when the opportunity is right—both culturally and strategically for all parties involved—TRA has all the systems and processes in place to quickly and seamlessly transition ownership, the business and make prompt cash payments to the sellers.
"TRA is a cash buyer with an appetite for quality deals," Schoneman notes. "Of course, TPA firms that hold a competitive market position and have a profitable history are of great interest to us. But we are also open to having acquisition conversations with firms that have recently started to underperform in some way. From there we can assess the best options for all."
As part of the acquisition assessment process, TRA invests a significant amount of time up front getting to know the potential seller and their objectives. "Whether it's a fit or not, exploring an acquisition is a great exercise to contemplate the future of the business, consider various succession plans, and establish a network of contacts throughout the industry over time. It never hurts to talk," explained Schoneman.
For more information about TRA and acquisitions, visit https://tra401k.com/
About The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA)
TRA, based in Wisconsin, is an independently owned employee benefits consulting and technology provider who delivers expertise in the administration, consultation, compliance and fiduciary governance of retirement plans for privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA provides service to more than 6,000 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and have more than $6 billion in retirement Assets Under our Administration (AUA).
Additionally, TRA assists plan sponsors with alleviating the demands of sponsoring a retirement plan through our 3(16) Plan Administrative Relief Services (PARS) which saves time and money, reduces liability, increases HR capacity and minimizes potential audit exposure. To learn more about our industry leading solutions, please visit www.tra401k.com.
TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."
Media Contact
TRA / Matt Schoneman - President
920.831.3263
***@tra401k.com
