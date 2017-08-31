PM Environmental Wins Three-Year State of Michigan Contract

The contract includes excavation design and underground storage tank removal

-- PM Environmental was awarded an Indefinite-Scope, Indefinite-Delivery contract by the State of Michigan (2017 Tank and Soil Removal ISID). The three-year contract, with an option to extend for two additional years, focuses on orphan underground storage tank (UST) sites where there is no longer a viable responsible party to conduct cleanup activities required under state law."The state intends to utilize this contract for UST and contaminant source removal projects at orphan and non-liable party Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) sites statewide," said Casey Armstrong, PM's Regional Manager of Contract Services.The contract was broken down into several regions that match the footprint of each of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) district office locations. PM was selected for all districts, including Michigan's scenic Upper Peninsula.The services under the contract include: excavation design, underground storage tank removal, soil excavation and sampling, monitoring well installation and sampling, and/or preparation of reports."This is exciting for our team to continue to work with the State of Michigan on this important program," said Armstrong. "We look forward expanding our services over the next three years."