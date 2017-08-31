News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PM Environmental Wins Three-Year State of Michigan Contract
"The state intends to utilize this contract for UST and contaminant source removal projects at orphan and non-liable party Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) sites statewide," said Casey Armstrong, PM's Regional Manager of Contract Services.
The contract was broken down into several regions that match the footprint of each of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) district office locations. PM was selected for all districts, including Michigan's scenic Upper Peninsula.
The services under the contract include: excavation design, underground storage tank removal, soil excavation and sampling, monitoring well installation and sampling, and/or preparation of reports.
"This is exciting for our team to continue to work with the State of Michigan on this important program," said Armstrong. "We look forward expanding our services over the next three years."
https://www.pmenv.com/
Contact
Amy Skalmusky, Marketing Director
***@pmenv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse