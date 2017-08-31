 
News By Tag
* Environmental Consulting, Ust
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lansing
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

PM Environmental Wins Three-Year State of Michigan Contract

 
 
The contract includes excavation design and underground storage tank removal
The contract includes excavation design and underground storage tank removal
LANSING, Mich. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PM Environmental was awarded an Indefinite-Scope, Indefinite-Delivery contract by the State of Michigan (2017 Tank and Soil Removal ISID).  The three-year contract, with an option to extend for two additional years, focuses on orphan underground storage tank (UST) sites where there is no longer a viable responsible party to conduct cleanup activities required under state law.

"The state intends to utilize this contract for UST and contaminant source removal projects at orphan and non-liable party Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) sites statewide," said Casey Armstrong, PM's Regional Manager of Contract Services.

The contract was broken down into several regions that match the footprint of each of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) district office locations.  PM was selected for all districts, including Michigan's scenic Upper Peninsula.

The services under the contract include: excavation design, underground storage tank removal, soil excavation and sampling, monitoring well installation and sampling, and/or preparation of reports.

"This is exciting for our team to continue to work with the State of Michigan on this important program," said Armstrong.  "We look forward expanding our services over the next three years."

https://www.pmenv.com/news/pm-environmental-wins-three-ye...

Contact
Amy Skalmusky, Marketing Director
***@pmenv.com
End
Source:PM Environmental
Email:***@pmenv.com Email Verified
Tags:Environmental Consulting, Ust
Industry:Environment
Location:Lansing - Michigan - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share