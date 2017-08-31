News By Tag
Brady Hill Band debuts at #29 on the Independent Hot Country Music Charts
The Brady Hill Band has been in the works since Barrett and Elizabeth Coffey first met. Having both come from strong musical backgrounds, and having years of experience, it was inevitable a new project would emerge featuring these two great talents.
Elizabeth and Barrett share the lead vocal duties while Eric and Glenn sing backup vocals. In addition to singing and playing guitar, Barrett also plays keyboards. When Barrett called up Eric Fleischauer, he was instantly on board to share his great guitar skills (Eric also plays steel guitar). Long time session and touring musician, Glenn Steed, joined the band on bass guitar.
It has been a natural fit for everyone, which has allowed them to expand their fan base by playing shows at fairs, clubs, corporate events, motorcycle rallies, and opening for nationally known recording Artists! Along with your favorite cover songs, The Brady Hill Band also plays original music. Their latest album should be released in early 2018….watch for it on Showtime Records!
All the support their friends, family, and fans are showing is amazing. Sign up for their mailing list to keep in touch with everything going on with The Brady Hill Band, and check out their Event Calendar to find out when you can catch Brady Hill Band live on a stage near you. They hope to see you soon!
