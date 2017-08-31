News By Tag
Last Chance: Meet Hundreds of Execs at the World's Largest Pharma CI Conference
Critical industry event starts next week in Parsippany, New Jersey
Final Days to Sign Up! (Standard Rates End this Week; Higher Late Rate Starts Next Week)
Next week's Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition on Sept 12-13 in Parsippany, New Jersey is the only event where you can network and learn from leaders in your industry. You won't find this all-star lineup of speakers and panelists anywhere else who are equipped to discuss the most pressing and important issues. You also won't find a more diverse and intriguing group of participants ready and willing to engage in collaborative and meaningful ways. When we say the "who's who" are all going to there, we mean it.
REGISTER HERE: http://usa.pharmaciconference.com/
PREVIEW PRELIM ATTENDEE LIST HERE: http://usa.pharmaciconference.com/
The Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world for over a decade! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including:
Abbott, Adis, Alcresta Therapeutics, Amgen, Astellas, Atacana Group, Aurora WDC, Bayer Consumer Health, Best Practices, LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Blueocean Market Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim, BMS, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Celgene Corporation, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, Clarivate Analytics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Deallus Consulting, Diaceutics, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Engima Technologies, Exeltis, Expert System, Ezra Innovations, Fletcher/CSI, LLC, Genentech, Global Pharma Alliance, GlobalResearch Business Solutions, Helsinn Group, Horus Consultancy, Informa, INOVIS, InterfaceAsia-
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com.
