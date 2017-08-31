News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KATHLEEN® has been shortlisted by the Pure Beauty Awards 2017
Kathleen Rebalancing & Soothing Tonifying Mist has been shortlisted for in the "Best New Natural Face Product" category at Pure Beauty Awards 2017
Our Rebalancing & Soothing Tonifying Mist, is a light scented and alcohol-free toner, is ideal for all skin types, even extra sensitive skin. It quenches skin with abundant moisture to maintain balance and relieve dry patches. This alcohol-free formula includes active aloe vera to gently revitalise skin suppleness. Camomile water also works to heal and soothe skin irritation, help reduce skin redness and create a radiant appearance. It is prefect as a post-cleanser or whenever skin needs to be refreshed and soothed.
With Kathleen innovative T1-Intercellular Technology® to improve our quality, allowing active ingredients to be concentrated into the condensed micro-molecules that would coat the entire surface of skin cells which enable the cells to absorb the ingredients more easily and efficiently. The application of this technology has been amazingly successful.
KEY INGREDIENTS & BENEFITS
- Aleo vera adds a protective layer on the skin and replenishes its moisture.
- Organic vegetable glycerin is non-irritating, soothing and the most environmental friendly solution for skincare.
- Organic chamomile water functions as a healing and soothing skin irritation.
- Lemon naturally riches in vitamin C and balances pH level of our skin.
- Perfect for calming to reduce redness or irritation.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Apply day and night after using Kathleen Refreshing & Lightening Cleansing Lotion. Hold the Tonifying Mist 5 to 6 inches away and close your eyes, then spritz over the face and neck
- Alternatively, spray onto a cotton wool pad and sweep over face and neck.
- Follow with Kathleen Silk Miracle Essence.
- You can also spray it throughout the day to refresh makeup, after waxing or exfoliation for soothing benefits.
After an intense judging process, all the entries are initially assessed by a panel of beauty experts. The panel includes Pure Beauty Editor Laura Husband, Soap Perfumery and Cosmetics Magazine Editor Julia Wray, Cosmetics Business Editor Lucy Tandon and Pure Beauty Reporter Sarah Parsons. The panel assesses the entries against the entry criteria taking into account the efficacy of a product, and where appropriate, the look and feel. The finalists have been shortlisted and the voting for this year is officially open to the readers of Pure Beauty Magazine, the leading magazine for the New Product Development and high street trends.
The awards ceremony will take place on 26 October 2017 at the Savoy Hotel in London.
KATHLEEN® represents the perfect collaboration of scientific research, experience and advanced technology. Our products are created from blending precious plants, marine extracts and essential oils. We now stand as the expert in Ageless Glow Formulation for all skin types including very sensitive skin.Our aim is to transform your skin's future, enabling you to live healthily and happily in your own perfect rhythm.
We are skincare specialists with a desire for creating perfect and healthy skin. To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns. Visit us http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk
About Kathleen
We love nature and science. KATHLEEN®
For more information about KATHLEEN®, please visit KATHLEEN at http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk
About Pure Beauty Awards
This year is the 17th Anniversary of the Pure Beauty Awards. The Pure Beauty Awards is a highlight of the beauty sector's calendar with key industry professionals and leading UK retailers in attendance. Every year, the Pure Beauty Awards acknowledges the best in beauty with the most exciting and innovative products launched over the past 12 months taking the spotlight. This year's Pure Beauty Awards shortlist features 36 categories ranging from oral beauty and body care to premium fragrance.
The winners will be revealed at a neon-glam themed awards ceremony on 26 October at the Savoy Hotel in London.
The winners will be revealed at a neon-glam themed awards ceremony on 26 October at the Savoy Hotel in London.
Last year, over 300 industry guests were in attendance, including premium, mass and niche beauty brands and leading UK beauty buyers from department stores such as Debenhams and Harrods.
For more information about the Pure Beauty Awards, please contact at at +44 (0)207 193 128
About The Savoy
The Savoy is a world-famous luxury hotel and one of London's most celebrated landmarks. It sits on the north bank of the River Thames overlooking the south bank and is set within the vibrancy of Covent Garden. This beautiful venue has been a pioneer for elegance since 1880 and the 'home' of the Pure Beauty Awards for the past three years. Following a lovely stroll along the river, guests can access the elegant Lancaster Ballroom from the hotel's Riverside entrance.
Address: The Savoy Hotel, Riverside Entrance, Strand, London WC2R 0EU.
Contact
Ms Kat
***@kathleennatural.co.uk
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse