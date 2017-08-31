Country(s)
Local Residents Invited to Play Free Game & Compete for Prizes, Including a 60" Flat Screen TV!
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Football season is about to start, and Rogers Jewelers couldn't be more excited! For the first time ever, Rogers Jewelers is hosting a Fantasy Football Game for all of their customers and area residents. "It's going to be so much fun!" Tammy Miller said. Providing this game is our way of adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to our staff and communities to have a chance to win some of our fine products and have fun while doing it!" There are weekly prizes awarded throughout the 17-week season including cruises, jewelry, gift certificates and more! And for the season's best player, a grand prize of a 60" Flat Screen TV!
Playing Rogers Jewelers Fantasy Football is absolutely free. To compete, players pick an 11 player team; standings are determined by the results of real-world NFL games. "If you've never played Fantasy Football before, it's a great way to get started," said. "With a little bit of skill and a little bit of luck, you can wind up a winner!"
To learn more about Rogers Jewelers Fantasy Football and start playing, visit http://www.fantimefantasyfootball.com/
Tammy Miller is available for interviews.
