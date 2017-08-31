News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Carrybo aims to facilitate transportation and logistics between consumers and shippers
Carrybo launches its marketplace in the transportation sector. The product aims to connect consumers with people and businesses that can transport their items.
Because these marketplaces offered convenience, over the last few years the number of these online platforms have grown exponentially. Furthermore, real time information about the products, continuous connectivity across all suppliers, made these marketplaces be called as "Department store 2.0" that offered a much better assortment than any other store.
Carrybo, a vertical marketplace, helps to list your requirements for transportation of various items. Requiring an easy sign up, you can also bid and take up projects. If you want to offer the services of transportation, packing, or warehousing, the platform requires you to fill up other details including your insurance coverages, vehicles available, business info, etc. This gives the buyer a better understanding of the service providers and takes an informed decision.
Online marketplaces are platforms that allow buyers and sellers to conduct or initiate transactions. The model helps in increasing efficiency and faster communication among both the parties minus leakages.
Carrybo's founders feel inspired by companies like Amazon. However, while Amazon has grown to become a hybrid marketplace, selling its own products and others across sectors, Carrybo is going to concentrate only on the transportation industry. Therefore, to be able to succeed in such a competitive marketplace, Carrybo wants to reduce the friction between the buyer and the seller, build relationships on trust and transparency, and develop a proactive and reactive mechanism to address inevitable issues.
The company understands that to survive in this competitive market space and create value, they need to compete effectively by building products that are seamless and completely end-user centric. It does take time and patience to build a product, but to build a good product that users can trust, these two aspects are necessary.
While there are advantages to this, there is always the concern for a leakage, especially if the buyer and the seller establishes a relationship offline. While Carrybo understands that there will always be a grey area, they will keep on updating their product continuously to prevent this. Their current product, the online marketplace is built to give the consumer and the supplier end means to reach other faster. Focusing initially in Ireland, Carrybo will build more products for this sector. Free, the easy sign up makes the marketplace an easy forum to see thousands of similar tasks and bid on them.
To know more about the online marketplace, visit our website https://carrybo.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse