Twelve Finalists Announced to Compete for Two US$100,000 Awards in Sustainability

Twelve Start Ups from Five Countries Will Compete in Savannah, GA Oct 8-10 for Two US$100,000 Awards Given to Innovative Solutions that Support Sustainability

-- The seventh annual Ocean Exchange , held in Savannah, Georgia October 8-10, will feature twelve worldwide solutions with the ability to generate economic growth and increase productivity while reducing the use of nature's resources and the production of waste. The innovators will present the solutions and compete for one of two $100,000 awards from worldwide sponsor Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics and sponsors Gulfstream Aerospace, the Littlejohn Family Foundation, Bunge, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Oceaneering and other contributors.This year's Solutions Inspiring Action are from five different countries:Artificial intelligence and robotics for recycling.Nuclear power supply for long-term oceanic uses.Modular structures to prevent coastal flooding in vulnerable areas.Ultra high efficiency, ultra low cost photovoltaics.Changing the way the world solves drinking water, wastewater, and environmental remediation challenges.Mitigating plastic pollution to improve ocean health.Utility scale solar thermal energy at prices below coal and gas.Steam, gas turbine, & diesel engines powered by pure heat.Small consumer device to capture laundry-based microfibers before they enter streams/oceans.Solid hydrogen storage technology replacing compressed gas and batteries.Water purification using enhanced solar driven distillation.System to reduce by-catch and reduce fuel operating costs on shrimp boats.These innovators will compete for one of these awards:**Thewill be given to the solution that makes shipping and logistics more sustainable by advancing zero-emission, marine and land based technologies that are commercially viable.**Thewill be given to the solution that advances our understanding of the ocean and that helps minimize our impact on these resources, even while using them for human benefit, resulting in more resilient bodies of water, including healthy marine life and coastlines.