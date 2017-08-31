Country(s)
Industry News
Twelve Finalists Announced to Compete for Two US$100,000 Awards in Sustainability
Twelve Start Ups from Five Countries Will Compete in Savannah, GA Oct 8-10 for Two US$100,000 Awards Given to Innovative Solutions that Support Sustainability
This year's Solutions Inspiring Action are from five different countries:
AMP Robotics (USA-CO): Artificial intelligence and robotics for recycling.
Atlas Energy Systems (USA-IL): Nuclear power supply for long-term oceanic uses.
CALTROPe (Hungary): Modular structures to prevent coastal flooding in vulnerable areas.
Energy Materials (USA-GA): Ultra high efficiency, ultra low cost photovoltaics.
Ferrate Treatment Technologies (USA-FL): Changing the way the world solves drinking water, wastewater, and environmental remediation challenges.
Full Cycle (USA-CA): Mitigating plastic pollution to improve ocean health.
Heliac (Denmark): Utility scale solar thermal energy at prices below coal and gas.
Perryman Technologies (UAE): Steam, gas turbine, & diesel engines powered by pure heat.
Rozalia Project for Clean Ocean (USA-VT): Small consumer device to capture laundry-based microfibers before they enter streams/oceans.
Cella Energy (United Kingdom): Solid hydrogen storage technology replacing compressed gas and batteries.
Sunny Clean Water (USA-NY):
Wing Trawling System (USA-AL):
These innovators will compete for one of these awards:
**The WWL Orcelle® Award 2017 will be given to the solution that makes shipping and logistics more sustainable by advancing zero-emission, marine and land based technologies that are commercially viable.
**The Neptune Award 2017 will be given to the solution that advances our understanding of the ocean and that helps minimize our impact on these resources, even while using them for human benefit, resulting in more resilient bodies of water, including healthy marine life and coastlines.
